Atomic Kitten – Where are they now?

Feeling utterly incomplete because you have no idea what iconic pop group Atomic Kitten are up to in 2022? We were, too. So, allow us to make you Whole Again.

We used to live for their noughties' style, dodgy (we mean PINNACLE OF COOL) hair-cuts and ultimate squad goals. And tbh, we still miss those glory days.

Can you believe it's been over 21 years since Kerry Katona first left the iconic girl group?

We're still in shock, too.

We go into further shock when we think about how some of you weren't even born when Kerry left Atomic Kitten.

It still makes us cry if we think too hard about it, but (hopefully) seeing their journey through stardom can make us, you guessed it, whole again.

CHECK OUT: Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Gallery Atomic Kitten WATN - STACKED 1 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Glam girl band Atomic Kitten were formed in 1998, but it wasn't until 1999 that their unforgettable debut single 'Right Now' landed in the UK Top 10 music charts. They split in 2004, but came back on stage for a reunion in 2014, followed by another one in 2017, followed by another one in 2021. Check out where each of the band members are now... 2 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images Founding member Kerry Katona broke all of our hearts when she announced her decision to leave the band to focus on marriage and family. She wed Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2002, with whom she shares her eldest daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue. 3 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images The next decade for Kerry involved becoming the queen of supermarket chain Iceland, then losing lots of money (weep), a string of unhappy marriages and alleged drunk binges. Who remembers THAT infamous 2008 This Morning interview? The mum-of-four turned her life around and in 2019, she was even ready to look for love again, appearing on Celebs Go Dating. Alas, Kerry didn't find the one during her time on the show, but she is currently bossing life as a working mum. Kerry recently released her memoirs titled, Kerry Katona: Whole Again - Love, Life and Me. 4 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images Liz McClarnon back in those wholesome jeans and a nice top times... 5 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images While she's not as regular a telly guest as the likes of her fellow band members, Liz McClarnon has still starred in Celebrity Masterchef (which she won with her delicious dishes) and remains in the TV and music industry. According to the band's Instagram she is still a member of Atomic Kitten and helps manage their socials. 6 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Jenny Frost from the block had been a member of the girl band Precious before she replaced Kerry Katona in 2001, when she was just 23. The singer stuck with the band until their split in 2004. 7 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images After she ditched the er, very sheer tops and parted ways from Atomic Kitten, Jenny Frost developed a successful career as a TV presenter across hit shows like BBC 3's 'Snog Marry Avoid' - who else remembers this legendary makeover show? 8 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images Natasha joined Atomic Kitten in 1999, replacing original band member Heidi Range - who was with the group before any songs were released. The original mutl-tasking mum, Natasha even decided to take her baby with her on the 2003 tour with Atomic Kitten. Absolute popstar mum goals. 9 of 9 CREDIT: Getty images Since the '00s, Natasha Hamilton has been doing the rounds on the celebrity television circuit, with appearances on Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Big Brother and First Dates. Plus, she's now a mummy to four kids - and she followed in Gwyneth Paltrow's footsteps by eating her placenta.

The tide is high but we're holding on (to a future reunion). We're not the kind of girl that will give up just like that.

Besides, Atomic Kitten did in fact come together in 2017 for a short-lived reunion.

They were touring UK nightclubs and holiday camps when drama broke out and halted their plans.

Kerry Katona allegedly called co-star Natasha Hamilton a "toxic c * * * " during a drunken rant.

Atomic Kitten 2017 reunion tour ©Getty

The drunken rant marked the awkward end of the the girl group's reunion and second shot at fame.

Kerry later confirmed reports when she tweeted, "Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens!

"And gutted not to be a part of that no more! I guess I’ll keep to knock knock jokes from now on!"

Ah, Kezza.

Kerry's second departure left the group as a duo, until Jenny made a spectacular return to the group in 2021.

That same year, arguably the band's biggest track Whole Again was remastered as an ear worm for another generation in the form of Southgate You're The One (Football's Coming Home Again). The new track was released ahead of England’s Euros semi-final clash against Denmark and was literally EVERYWHERE.