Girls Aloud 2024 Reunion Tour tickets, dates and prices – here’s everything you need to know

If the first CD you ever owned was Tangled Up, then you’re probably going to like the news: Girls Aloud are going on a reunion tour in 2024. Yes – this is happening. It’s time to Jump and sign up for the pre-sale for this life-changing gig. The 2024 Girls Aloud arena tour is going to be pure nostalgia and you can sign up for tickets right now on Ticketmaster.

After all, we've got a Whole Lotta History with these girls.

Nadine, Kimberley, Nicola and Cheryl are reuniting for The Girls Aloud Show in memory of the late Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021. The tour begins in Dublin in May, visiting all of the major cities in the UK until June 29th. The tickets aren't (officially) on sale yet, but you can sign up for the pre-sale below, due to begin on November 29th.

On Instagram, the group blessed us with their announcement:

‘We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again. - Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola 💋’

Luckily, we have all the deets on this monumental tour: everything you need to know from tickets to prices to dates. No stone has been left unturned, thanks to our girl-band-obsessed sleuthing.

And, as Sarah once said: It's about time.

See the full tour dates below:

Saturday, May 18 — Dublin, 3Arena

Monday, May 20 — Belfast, SSE Arena

Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 — Manchester, AO Arena

Monday, May 27 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 — Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, June 4 — Aberdeen, P&J Live

Saturday, June 8 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wednesday, June 12 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, June 15 — Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tuesday, June 18 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 — London, The O2

Saturday, June 29 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Is Girls Aloud going on tour?

Yes, the members of Girls Aloud just announced the dates for The Girls Aloud Show which begins on May 20th 2024. It is a UK Arena Tour, so fans across the UK can scream Love Machine at the top of their lungs.

How can I get tickets to the Girls Aloud tour?

Girls Aloud’s tour has just been announced, and you can register your interest through their official website, which will give you access to the pre-sale, which is on November 29th on Ticketmaster.

When do Girls Aloud tickets go on sale?

The Girls Aloud Reunion Tour pre-sale is opening up on 29th November, if you’ve signed up. This cheeky window gives us 48 hours to snag our tickets before the official sale, which is December 1st.

How much do Girls Aloud tickets cost?

Purses at the ready. Girls Aloud ticket prices for their reunion tour will be priced at the following:

£58.81 / £73 / £101.75 / £208.75.