Usher UK tour: everything you need to know including how to get tickets, dates and prices

Usher is on a roll for 2024, the ‘Yeah!’ singer has announced the dates for his US and Canada tour just days ahead of his exciting Super Bowl half-time show in Las Vegas and you can sign up for tickets on Ticketmaster now.

The iconic R&B singer is going to Ruin our bank accounts with the USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour that will feature music from his impressively large back catalogue. We expect to hear absolute bangers like Confessions Part II, Burn and U Make Me Wanna, not to mention newer bops, Boyfriend, GLU and Good Good.

The 45-year-old is nailing life right now, having recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album My Way, his new album is about to drop called Coming Home, plus being revealed as the face of her SKIMS men's underwear collection with a photoshoot featuring some very juicy peaches. 👀

©SKIMS Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Will Usher tour the UK?

Usher has so far only announced the USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour for America. However, the Superstar singer will unlikely ignore his UK and European fans if the mini-residency in Paris was anything to go by. We have our Monzo savings pots at the ready.

The 24-date summer tour will arrive in cities across North America, such as Washington D.C, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Atlanta. See the full tour dates below and keep checking back for all the latest info on Usher's UK tour.

August 2024

Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena – Aug 20

Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena - Aug 24

Boston, TD Garden – Aug 27

Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center - Aug 30

September 2024

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena - Sept 2

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena - Sept 3

Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center – Sept 6

Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center - Sept 7

Detroit, Little Caesars Arena - Sept 12

Denver, Ball Arena - Sept 17

Los Angeles, Intuit Dome - Sept 21

Los Angeles, Intuit Dome Sept 22

Oakland, California, Oakland Arena - Sept 28

Oakland, California, Oakland Arena – Sept 29

October 2024

Dallas, American Airlines Center – Oct 4

Austin, Texas, Moody Center ATX – Oct 7

Miami, Kaseya Center - Oct 11

Miami, Kaseya Center - Oct 12

Atlant, State Farm Arena – Oct 17

Atlanta, State Farm Arena - Oct 18

Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center – Oct 22

St. Louis, Enterprise Center – Oct 26

Chicago, United Center – Oct 28

Chicago, United Center – Oct 29

Will Usher ever tour again?

YES! We’ve been waiting with bated breath for months now ever since the King of R&B revealed he was playing the half-time show at the Super Bowl.

Hardcore fans will know that Ush had a residency in Las Vegas playing a mega 100 shows, then hopped on over to Paris for five nights for a rendez-vous at the La Seine Musicale venue during Paris Fashion Week. That pulled in the likes of Cher, Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, Offset and Venus Williams, who were all seen getting turnt up in the crowd.

How to get Usher 2024 tour tickets

Usher personally sent out a text message to his fan club (yes, I am on that list!) with a sneaky pre-sale link that goes live on Friday February 9 at 10am (EST) which makes that 8pm UK time. You can also sign up for the pre-sale via his Instagram page here.

You can buy Usher tour tickets via Ticketmaster US on general sale on Monday February 12, but as we've seen with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, it is very stressful, so be prepared to fight.

How much do Usher UK tour tickets cost?