The best Barbie-themed holiday ideas to bookmark for your next girls’ trip

When we’re not counting down the days until the Barbie movie hits the cinemas, we’re planning our summer holidays – so why not bring them both together by taking a doll-inspired girly vacay?

Malibu Dreamhouse

This is not a drill- you can actually stay in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse. Available on Airbnb, the property is being hosted by none other than Ken himself and comes complete with a disco dance floor, infinity pool and views of the Malibu coastline. You can soak up everything the Dreamhouse has to offer in style as you’ll have access to Ken’s full wardrobe- and yes, that does include his eclectic range of cowboy hats. Booking requests open on July 17 at Airbnb.co.uk, where guests can sign up to win one of two individual one-night stays. Selected winners will stay at the pink mansion on July 21 and July 22, free of charge.

Ibiza

We all know Barbie loves to party and where is better to party than Ibiza?

The Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotellooks like it’s come straight out of Barbie Land with its modern pink décor and funky interiors, and it has quickly become one of Ibiza’s most popular hotels. Located in San Antonio Bay, Paradiso is just a short journey away from the Sunset Strip for those after a taste of the popular nightlife. If like Barbie, you’re the life of the party and fancy being the centre of attention, Paradiso has a room called the Zero Suite which is located in the lobby of the hotel and is free to stay in. The catch? The entire room is made of glass.

If that’s not your style, there is a coffee shop on site for a quick caffeine fix, a snack bar and deli, as well as the main restaurant and a gorgeous pink art deco bar at the heart of the hotel. Rooms at Hotels.com from £216 per night.

Barbie caravan

Unfortunately, not all of us have the budget for a Dreamhouse, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get our dose of pink glitz and glamour. Dixie is a static caravan located in East Sussex near Camber Sands that sleeps up to six adults, making it the perfect spot for a girly weekend away.

Nothing about this caravan is minimalist or understated and that’s why we love it- from the bright yellow sofa to the hot pink zebra wallpaper, this caravan would definitely have Barbie’s stamp of approval. If you can peel yourself away from the dreamy pink interiors, the beach is just moments away and the caravan park also has an indoor pool, bar & restaurant, food trucks, and a club bar with evening entertainment- so it really is the full package. Book at Airbnb from £270 a night.

Kuala Lumpur

Totally immerse yourself in the mad world of Barbie at this mind-blowing-themed hotel.

The Grand Hyatt in Kuala Lumpar offers the Ultimate Staycation, which comes with a Barbie-themed bedroom – decked out in her signature pink, which makes you feel like you’re staying in your very own Barbie box. This isn’t just for kids, though. Choose between a room or a suite, which both come with high end luxury amenities and stunning views of the city. Top off your stay with Barbie Teatime In A Box, a cute afternoon tea experience served in a Barbie-style closet filled with adorable cakes and your very own doll. The Ultimate Staycation package starts from around £185 a night and sleeps up to three. It comes with the Teatime In A Box, which can be bought separately for £32. Book here.

Away Resorts

Away Resorts' Esme accommodation is the perfect staycay spot for a girls' trip. Guests can choose from Away Resorts’ Tattershall Lakes, Lincolnshire or New Forest locations and the holiday homes sleep up to four people. Complete with flatscreen TVs and a Bluetooth speaker, there are also neon signs and stylish furniture. Guests also have full access to the on-site facilities, which include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and top-quality restaurants and bars - everything you need for a girly weekend.

Oliver's Travels

Oliver’s Travels have launched a This Is Barbie… package where they will match your favourite Barbie era with a hotel or villa stay, which is worthy of our dream doll.

Are you Beach Barbie, Winter Fun Barbie or Fashion Fever Barbie? We love Pool Party Barbie, which is hosted at the psychedelic Villa Oca in Spain’s Costa de la Luz. The villa has a pink kitchen, four-poster bed and – of course – a pool. You can choose to pimp your villa with The Ultimate Barbie Experience package, which for £1,750 per person based on four people for a three day trip includes your own Barbie-themed jeep, a wardrobed filled with classic Barbie outfits, a beauty makeover, life-coaching session and a photo shoot. Iconic. For more details (or just to drool over the perfect pink properties) visit Oliver's Travels.

SIXT UK

Ark the Afghan Hound poses with SIXT’s hot pink ‘barbiecore’ Mini Convertible ahead of the film launching this month. The car is available to rent via SIXT’s social channels.

SIXT UK has turned one of its premium fleets into a hot pink Barbie-style car. The Mini Convertible features a vibrant, sparkly barbiecore exterior with a pink steering wheel, seats and dashboard perfect for living out your Barbie dreams. The car can be hired this month for the weekend, ideal for a girly road trip or you can simply drive around your neighbourhood making everyone else jealous.

Villa Alaya, Tenerife

Ideal for a group getaway, this Villa in Tenerife is definitely giving us all the Barbie Dreamhouse vibes. With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the pink villa sleeps eight and has a large outdoor pool with panoramic views of the sea. Surrounding the property is 1,000m2 of tropical gardens, and there is an outdoor jacuzzi area and terrace for ultimate relaxation, which is also an excellent spot to view the sunset over the island of La Gomera.

The villa is situated just a short journey from the famous water park Siam Park which has over 15 water rides and a man-made beach. For those who prefer something slower paced, La Caleta National Park is also nearby offering scenic views of rugged coastline, interesting volcanic rock formations and sheltered sandy coves. The whole property is available to rent on Vrbo.com from £488 per night.

Butterfly Beach, Barbados

Located just a short distance from the famous town of Oistin is the Butterfly Beach Hotel. The hotel’s baby pink exteriors, paired with direct access to two white sand beaches make Butterfly Beach the ideal location for relaxing in the sun.