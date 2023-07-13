  1. Home
The best Barbiecore buys to shop (because hot pink is a way of life 💅)

Channel your inner Margot Robbbie with our favourite Barbiecore buys on the internet.

by Aimee Jakes |
Girly, #extra and soOo unserious - the colour pink has taken over the red carpet, our wardrobes and quite frankly, our soul, thanks to the upcoming Barbie Movie which is due to hit cinemas July 21.

We've entered a stunning new era where we're swapping tired shades of beige for pops of bubblegum, candyfloss and hot, HOT pink. We're proudly embracing playfully saccharine fashion and decor. We're saying more is 💅BARBIECORE💅 and we want it by the bucketload.

Margot Robbie who naturally plays Barbie has since promo'ed like no one has promo'ed before and delivered approx 27932 Barbie outfits for us to gobble up. It's never been a hotter time to dress from head-to-toe pink and surround yourself with fuschia accessories and skincare. It's what Barbara Millecent Roberts would have wanted.

To celebrate the Barbe revival (and to channel your inner Margot Robbie), here are all the Barbie-inspired buys that we are ob-sessed with over at heat, from cutesy pink Crocs to a surprisingly affordable make-up brush set.

The best barbiecore buys 2023

1. Stradivarius oversized barbie tee in white

barbie

barbie
2. Crocs Classic Platform Sandals in Pale Pink

Barbie

Barbie
3. Coco + Eve Face Tanning Mist

barbiecore

barbiecore
4. Public Desire Mid Pink Embellished Block Heel Sandals

New Look

New Look
5. ASOS DESIGN Barbie x Hello Kitty modal shirt &amp; trouser pyjama set 

barbie

barbie
6. New Look Bright Pink Button Front Midaxi Dress

New Look

New Look
7. Barbie T-Shirt

barbie
Price: £14.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
barbie
Price: £14.99
8. PrettyLittleThing Pink Tall Flamingo Wine Glass

Pink Tall Flamingo Wine Glass

Pink Tall Flamingo Wine Glass
9. Boux Avenue Brenna longline push up bra - Hot Pink

Boux avenue

Boux avenue
10. Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau De Parfum Women's Perfume Spray

barbiecore

barbiecore
11. PrettyLittleThing Kiss Me Slogan Lips Bath Mat

PLT

PLT
12. Six Stories Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat - Pink

Barbiecore

Barbiecore
13. Primark Barbie Make-Up Brush Set

Primark

Available to shop in most Primark stores.

Primark
14. <strong>Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil</strong>

Q+A

Q+A
15. Ann Summers x Tasha Ghouri Camille Padded Plunge Bra

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha Ghouri
16. The Body Shop Full Rose Eau de Parfum

rose perfume

rose perfume
17. Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50

barbiecore

barbiecore
18. Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Scrunchie Handbag

Abercrombie and fitch

Abercrombie and fitch
19. Claire's Barbie Heart Drop Earrings

barbie

barbie
20. Barbie Ladies Slippers

Barbie

Rrp: £10.99

Price: £9.99
Amazon
Barbie
Rrp: £10.99

Price: £9.99
Amazon
21. Byellie Brow shape

Byellie

Byellie
22. Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Pride 90s Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit

abercrombie

abercrombie
23. ASOS Design Beaded Disc Bag

barbie

barbie
