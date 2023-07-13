The best Barbiecore buys to shop (because hot pink is a way of life 💅)

Girly, #extra and soOo unserious - the colour pink has taken over the red carpet, our wardrobes and quite frankly, our soul, thanks to the upcoming Barbie Movie which is due to hit cinemas July 21.

We've entered a stunning new era where we're swapping tired shades of beige for pops of bubblegum, candyfloss and hot, HOT pink. We're proudly embracing playfully saccharine fashion and decor. We're saying more is 💅BARBIECORE💅 and we want it by the bucketload.

Margot Robbie who naturally plays Barbie has since promo'ed like no one has promo'ed before and delivered approx 27932 Barbie outfits for us to gobble up. It's never been a hotter time to dress from head-to-toe pink and surround yourself with fuschia accessories and skincare. It's what Barbara Millecent Roberts would have wanted.

To celebrate the Barbe revival (and to channel your inner Margot Robbie), here are all the Barbie-inspired buys that we are ob-sessed with over at heat, from cutesy pink Crocs to a surprisingly affordable make-up brush set.

The best barbiecore buys 2023

1. Stradivarius oversized barbie tee in white View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Crocs Classic Platform Sandals in Pale Pink View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Coco + Eve Face Tanning Mist View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Public Desire Mid Pink Embellished Block Heel Sandals View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. ASOS DESIGN Barbie x Hello Kitty modal shirt & trouser pyjama set View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. New Look Bright Pink Button Front Midaxi Dress View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. PrettyLittleThing Pink Tall Flamingo Wine Glass View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. Boux Avenue Brenna longline push up bra - Hot Pink View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

10. Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau De Parfum Women's Perfume Spray View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

11. PrettyLittleThing Kiss Me Slogan Lips Bath Mat View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

12. Six Stories Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat - Pink View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

13. Primark Barbie Make-Up Brush Set Description Available to shop in most Primark stores. Slide 1 of 1

15. Ann Summers x Tasha Ghouri Camille Padded Plunge Bra View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

16. The Body Shop Full Rose Eau de Parfum View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

17. Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50 View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

22. Abercrombie & Fitch Pride 90s Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer