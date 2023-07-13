The best Barbiecore buys to shop (because hot pink is a way of life 💅)

Girly, #extra and soOo unserious - the colour pink has taken over the red carpet, our wardrobes and quite frankly, our soul, thanks to the upcoming Barbie Movie which is due to hit cinemas July 21.
We've entered a stunning new era where we're swapping tired shades of beige for pops of bubblegum, candyfloss and hot, HOT pink. We're proudly embracing playfully saccharine fashion and decor. We're saying more is 💅BARBIECORE💅 and we want it by the bucketload.
Margot Robbie who naturally plays Barbie has since promo'ed like no one has promo'ed before and delivered approx 27932 Barbie outfits for us to gobble up. It's never been a hotter time to dress from head-to-toe pink and surround yourself with fuschia accessories and skincare. It's what Barbara Millecent Roberts would have wanted.
To celebrate the Barbe revival (and to channel your inner Margot Robbie), here are all the Barbie-inspired buys that we are ob-sessed with over at heat, from cutesy pink Crocs to a surprisingly affordable make-up brush set.
The best barbiecore buys 2023
1. Stradivarius oversized barbie tee in white
2. Crocs Classic Platform Sandals in Pale Pink
3. Coco + Eve Face Tanning Mist
4. Public Desire Mid Pink Embellished Block Heel Sandals
5. ASOS DESIGN Barbie x Hello Kitty modal shirt & trouser pyjama set
6. New Look Bright Pink Button Front Midaxi Dress
8. PrettyLittleThing Pink Tall Flamingo Wine Glass
9. Boux Avenue Brenna longline push up bra - Hot Pink
10. Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau De Parfum Women's Perfume Spray
11. PrettyLittleThing Kiss Me Slogan Lips Bath Mat
12. Six Stories Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat - Pink
13. Primark Barbie Make-Up Brush Set
Description
Available to shop in most Primark stores.
14. <strong>Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil</strong>
15. Ann Summers x Tasha Ghouri Camille Padded Plunge Bra
16. The Body Shop Full Rose Eau de Parfum
17. Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50
18. Abercrombie & Fitch Scrunchie Handbag
19. Claire's Barbie Heart Drop Earrings
22. Abercrombie & Fitch Pride 90s Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit
23. ASOS Design Beaded Disc Bag