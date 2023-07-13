Barbie’s most iconic outfits EVER (and how to recreate them from the high street)

Barbie has been with us since the dawn of time (or it feels that way, at least). After 64 years, Barbara Millicent Roberts (if we're calling her by her Christian, you're-in-trouble name) has certainly been a loyal friend to many across the world.
Although Millenials and Gen Z have disagreements (aka Gen Z roasting Millennials for using words like "doggo" and jokes about coffee), we can all agree on one thing: growing up with a Barbie doll was one of the best things about our childhoods. Dressing her up in all different clothes and those surprise visits to Toys R Us where you'd run down the Barbie aisle with glee. What a time to be alive.
You'll be pleased to know that Barbie is appearing on our cinema screens in July 2023, with Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie. Of course, it won't be as good as the classic Barbie princess movies (Barbie: Mermaidia anyone?) but it will suffice. The hype has been building for the film ever since the iconic trailer release (32 million views and counting), featuring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) amongst many other actor cameos that had us screaming.
It's no surprise, then, that the Barbiecore trend has taken over the fashion world. But what is Barbiecore?
What is Barbiecore?
Pink pink... and more pink. Barbiecore has changed definitions over the years, but one thing stays the same - pink. Barbie's fashion aesthetic started off broader in the '60s and '70s eras, simply copying the styles of the time. Whatever appeared in the coolest fashion magazines, Barbie would soon be wearing it. Plus, a fun fact: Barbie started off as a redhead.
By the '90s and early noughties, Barbie had developed an aesthetic of her own, henceforth called Barbiecore. Inspired by LA Valley girls, with hints of Y2K (because everything has to have Y2K flavourings these days), Barbiecore included layers of pale pink, denim jackets and lip gloss. That typical girl-next-door vibe.
Nowadays, Barbiecore is more of a sexy, editorial look. Plastic, skin-tight latex clothing and bright hot pink. Of course, the girl-next-door vibes still stand, but the aesthetic developed to include more high-fashion clothing. For example, Zendaya rocked this Barbie pink suit during this year's Paris Fashion Week and looked stunning.
SHOP: Barbie-inspired outfits to rock the Barbiecore trend
1. Barbie® Script Logo Necklace
What better way to pay homage to your childhood, and the upcoming (life-changing) Greta Gerwig
2. ASYOU Hot Fix Denim Corset Co-Ord in Pink
This denim corset, embellished with diamantes, is the epitome of Barbiecore fashion.
3. It's a Y2K Party Faux Fur Tube Top
One reviewer remarks on the tube top, "So cute!! I wore this for the festival and it was perfect!
4. River Island Triple Strap Barely There Heeled Sandal in Bright Pink
It's summer time, and a pair of Barbie-pink sandals are sure to pop in the sunshine.
5. Women's Catsuit Solid Color U Neck
Super sexy, and ultra-SKIMS-Kim-K-inspired, this catsuit will have heads turning. Pair up with
6. Baby Pink PU Bodycon Dress
Utterly obsessed with this latex PLT dress, coloured in a beautiful baby pink shade.
We're predicting Barbie will be BIG for fancy dress parties and Halloween this year, so we suggest getting in early doors with the CHICEST outfits to pay homage to your favourite icon.
We've got the scoop on how to look like Barbs (Nicki Minaj fans, stand down) by imitating some of her most famous looks. Keep reading for some of Barbie's most recognisable outfits and how to recreate them, fancy dress style.
How to recreate Barbie's most iconic looks throughout the years
Let's start off with the latest rendition of Barbie - Margot Robbie, of course. Here's her iconic pink cowboy look, and we've got the goods on how to recreate it below.
Neon & Nylon tailored vest co-ord in bright pink (£32)
PrettyLittleThing Hot Pink Acetate Slinky Wide Leg Trousers (£14)
ASOS DESIGN Roxanne contrast stitch western in white (£42)
Another look we love from the film is this fantastic neon number, which is super easy to replicate with the right ingredients. Ryan Gosling is, unfortunately, not included.
Sugarpuss Suspender Onepiece SUIT in Acid Swirl (£55)
Amazon undercover Shiny Super Stretchy Lycra Dance Shorts (£6.99)
Moxi Beach Bunny Quad Roller Skates - Watermelon (£173.95)
Amazon Ladies Neon Hoop Earrings (£3.99)
eBay Fashion Iridescent Mirrored Beach Anti-UV Visor Hat (£6.64)
This outfit dates back to 1959 when Barbie first hit the scene, and it's an absolute classic. Here's everything you'll need to reproduce that retro look.
Barbie x Unique Vintage One Piece Black & White Chevron Stripe Bathing Suit (£84.99)
PrettyLittleThing White Retro Cat Eye Sunglasses (£6)
Wolf & Badger Hanging Hoop Stud Earrings (£34, was £42)
New Look Wide Fit Black Strappy Block Heel Sandals (£24.74, was £32.99)
Who could forget Barbie's incredible cameo in Toy Story 3? Ok, quick - let's move on from thinking about Toy Story 3, otherwise, we might start crying. It's a sore point for us all... 🥺😭
eBay Toy Story Blue Fancy Dress Catsuit (£14.50)
New Look Bright Pink Leather-Look Buckle Belt (£12.99)
eBay Women Student Rainbow Knit Leg Warmers (£5.63)
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Salary mid-heeled court shoes in pink (£13, was £28)
We've got all the elements to recreate Erika's beautiful gown in The Princess and The Pauper. You could also use these items for other Barbie princesses, such as Princess Genevieve or Rapunzel.
Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper Princess Cosplay Costume Dress (£115.50, was £173.25)
Jayley Blue Faux Fur Cape Jacket (£46.80)
Released in 1992, this is a Barbie doll that is instantly recognisable. The '70s print, the bright neon earrings, the crimped-to-high-heaven hair. Everything equates to an iconic look.
Smiffys Totally Hair Barbie Costume with Dress, Wig and Hair Extensions (£40.99)
Etsy Pink Retro Triangle Studs (£4.45)
Etsy Neon Pink Silky Satin Hair Scrunchie (£2.25)
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Salary mid-heeled court shoes in pink (£13, was £28)