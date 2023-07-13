Barbie’s most iconic outfits EVER (and how to recreate them from the high street)

Barbie has been with us since the dawn of time (or it feels that way, at least). After 64 years, Barbara Millicent Roberts (if we're calling her by her Christian, you're-in-trouble name) has certainly been a loyal friend to many across the world.

Although Millenials and Gen Z have disagreements (aka Gen Z roasting Millennials for using words like "doggo" and jokes about coffee), we can all agree on one thing: growing up with a Barbie doll was one of the best things about our childhoods. Dressing her up in all different clothes and those surprise visits to Toys R Us where you'd run down the Barbie aisle with glee. What a time to be alive.

You'll be pleased to know that Barbie is appearing on our cinema screens in July 2023, with Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie. Of course, it won't be as good as the classic Barbie princess movies (Barbie: Mermaidia anyone?) but it will suffice. The hype has been building for the film ever since the iconic trailer release (32 million views and counting), featuring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) amongst many other actor cameos that had us screaming.

It's no surprise, then, that the Barbiecore trend has taken over the fashion world. But what is Barbiecore?

What is Barbiecore?

Pink pink... and more pink. Barbiecore has changed definitions over the years, but one thing stays the same - pink. Barbie's fashion aesthetic started off broader in the '60s and '70s eras, simply copying the styles of the time. Whatever appeared in the coolest fashion magazines, Barbie would soon be wearing it. Plus, a fun fact: Barbie started off as a redhead.

By the '90s and early noughties, Barbie had developed an aesthetic of her own, henceforth called Barbiecore. Inspired by LA Valley girls, with hints of Y2K (because everything has to have Y2K flavourings these days), Barbiecore included layers of pale pink, denim jackets and lip gloss. That typical girl-next-door vibe.

Nowadays, Barbiecore is more of a sexy, editorial look. Plastic, skin-tight latex clothing and bright hot pink. Of course, the girl-next-door vibes still stand, but the aesthetic developed to include more high-fashion clothing. For example, Zendaya rocked this Barbie pink suit during this year's Paris Fashion Week and looked stunning.

We're predicting Barbie will be BIG for fancy dress parties and Halloween this year, so we suggest getting in early doors with the CHICEST outfits to pay homage to your favourite icon.