Honey red is the coolest hair colour for 2022 and here’s the proof

Gingers are the life and soul of the party because you heard it here first folks, auburn hair is 2022's most fashionable hair colour. Celebs like Euphoria's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner, have all donned the ginger glow, and we couldn't be more excited.

2022 is the year of the copper shade, but with a new and exciting twist. Its roots (pun intended) are found in the classic ginger colour but blended with blonde/honey shades to make this strawberry blonde, rose gold extravaganza. Its name? Honey red. 🍯

Nick Willis, Master Stylist at Charles Worthington Salons describes the trending look as such: "Sydney’s bang up to date with bangs! Her fringe sits softly above the eyes for a seductive sixties vibe and the copper tones complement the haircut. Sydney has had a two-tone copper colour contouring technique with a vibrant red undertone, this gives her an edgier look and also creates the illusion of denser hair. Graduated layers complement her face shape and also add a swinging sixties feel."

So, you want to recreate the look at home, but don't know where to start? That's where we come in. Here are the best hair dyes to buy online to help you get that honey-red glow. Remember: if you want to dye your hair a light shade like honey red, we recommend attempting it with fair hair. Whether that means you're a natural blonde/bronde or you have bleached hair, the colour will stick better to lighter hair.

However, if you've got dark locks but still want to jump on the copper bandwagon without bleaching your hair, you can still go ahead and use these products. Darker hair won't transform completely into light ginger (unless the product specifically states that it's able to do so), but using a reddish hair dye on dark hair can cause your hair to have this lush subtle copper sheen.

CHECK OUT: How to get honey red locks

Honey red: how to achieve 2022's coolest hair colour at home 1. Creme of Nature Liquid Hair Color - C41 Honey Blonde View offer Editor's choice for honey red shadeThis is our editor's top pick for the best hair dye to recreate the honey red craze. It's just the right shade, a mid-way point between ginger and blonde, with hints of a rosy hue. Perfection.Liquid permanent hair colour**Pros: Some reviews state you don't have to bleach your hair before using this product. It's also been recommended highly for afro hair. It's ammonia-free, which is ideal. Cons: Some reviews state it can be a little drying to your locks, so make sure to follow up with a hydrating hair mask.Review:** "Pros: This hair colour from Creme of Nature has given me the results I was expecting in just about 40 minutes (25 mins process + about 10-15 mins shampoo and conditioning). I had never dyed my hair before using this product as I am reluctant to use bleach. With this, there is no need to use bleach for hair and my hair remained soft and moisturised once I have used their conditionner and moisturised. Cons: Ensure you use a deep conditionner or hair masque once you have dyed and shampooed your hair as it can get dried quite a lot. Overall, I will definitely re-use this hair colour in the future." 2. Clairol Nice'n Easy Crème Permanent Hair Dye, 8WR Golden Auburn View offer Best budget-friendly honey red shadeNext on our list is the most budget-friendly hair dye you can get to recreate honey red, modelled by our fav, Stacey Dooley. This leans a little more on the ginger side of the honey red spectrum, if that's your jam. Permanent colour crème hair dye**Pros: This hair dye manages to look extra-natural by blending three different salon tones and highlights into one step. How?? Hair science is crazy. Many review state people mistook them for natural gingers. It's also gentle on your scalp thanks to its oil base. Cons: Some reviews state that one bottle does not cover hair past shoulder-length, so make sure to purchase two boxes if you've got long or thick hair. Review:** "I was very hesitant to use this dye as I haven't done this at home for a fair few years. I followed the instructions exactly, (20 mins for roots and the. 5 with all hair covered). I absolutely love the results! I was paying over £100 for my hair before lockdown, I will continue to do this after now! The perfect ginger colour, no strong red undertones. FYI I had medium brown roots before and used 8WR." 3. Vénitien Henna Hair Colour View offer Best henna honey red shadeMade with natural, compostable ingredients, you don't need to worry about what you're putting down the drain with Lush's Vénitien Henna. Made up of earthy elements such as red henna, Fair Trade organic cocoa butter, hibiscus flower powder, rhubarb powder, and chamomile powder, you can become a totally flower power hippy queen. Natural henna bar**Pros: Has Lush ever let you down?Cons: This henna can only be used on fair hair. You'll need to melt your henna bar, so you'll need access to a heat source. Reviews:** "This was beautiful on my hair. I have a naturally dusty blonde colour that can often look quite dull. Now, it is a gorgeous strawberry blonde colour and has made my hair feel incredibly soft and so shiny. The process of applying is lengthy but the results are so worth the wait. It also makes you feel nice to slow down and spend some time on yourself using a healthy hair dye. Thank you Lush!" 4. Naturtint 8C Copper Blonde Hair Color, 5.6 Ounce View offer Best eco-friendly honey red shadeAnother sustainable option is the Naturtint 8C Hair Color in Copper Blonde. The first permanent hair colour to be certified by the USDA BioPreferred Programme, Naturtint's goal is to reduce the amount of chemicals in hair colour and care - and we stan. Gentle permanent gel hair colour**Pros: Not only is this product super duper eco-friendly, but the one-step colour kit also comes with a Quinoa Multi-Care Mask, made up of quinoa, organic shea butter and baobab proteins. Plus, it can be used for up to four applications. Cons: Some reviews state it is a little difficult to wash off and can leave your hair feeling a touch slimy, so make sure to wash your hair two to three times after dyeing until it feels smooth. It is also said to have a slight pink tinge to the colour. Review:** "I have tried so many different copper, auburn, red colours that never looked as natural as I wanted. I had no hope for this one too. What I really liked is that it doesn't have any chemicals and it smells of herbs, like henna hair dye. It was a bit difficult to wash it off, but there is a great herbal shampoo and conditioner included-use it! The colour looks very natural and I will definitely buy it again."If you want to go for a slightly darker auburn, go for the Naturtint Permanent Hair Colour, 7C in Terracotta Blonde. 5. Infuse My. Colour Copper Shampoo 250ml View offer Best honey red shade for redheadsIf you were blessed with auburn hair from birth (or faked it recently, no tea no shade) but want to indulge your hair with even more ginger goodness, then the Infuse My. Colour Copper Shampoo is for you. Pair with the conditioner and you've got a hair-care routine that celebrates being a ginger ninja. Copper shampoo and conditioner refresher**Pros: This shampoo and conditioner enhance your already ginger hair to excentuate the copper and peachy tones and make it pop. No colour fading on our watch. It's also totally vegan.Cons: Some reviews state it works better on bleached hair rather than natural redheads. Review:** "I've used this once so far on top of blonde highlights and it's given them a lovely warm glow and taken away the yellow tinge. I was anxious about using this as I've used some products in the past and they've turned my hair a harsh orange or red but this is a really gentle deposit of colour- it doesn't stain hands either. When you pour it out into your hands it's quite metallic and glittery looking and now my hair is dry it has a lovely shine. I'd definitely recommend this product to someone who was trying to achieve a warm glow to their hair. My dark balayage roots also have a lovely warm glow to them."

Safety tips for honey red hair dye

• Always do a 48-hour patch test before using any products.

• Check the box to ensure the dye is suitable for your hair colour.

• Use an old towel to protect your clothing from colour.

• Apply Vaseline around your hair line to avoid staining your skin.

• Always read the manufacturer's instructions and wear gloves at all times.

How long does honey red last and does permanent ginger dye fade?

If you wash your hair infrequently, using cool water, you should get a good couple of weeks from your new honey red hair. If you have blonde hair, it's more likely to last longer. Warm water opens up the hair cuticles, which can cause the colour to escape. Cool water doesn't do this, so your newly auburn locks will stay fresher for longer if you wash with cold.

Similarly, styling your hair with heat can have the same effect, so avoid the blowdryer and straighteners, or use a heat protectant spray before styling.

How to remove ginger hair dye without bleach

If you're not feeling the auburn aura and want to restart, Superdrug states that you can use vitamin C tablets and anti-dandruff shampoo to remove your unwanted colour. Gasp.

All you need to do is crush between 5-10 tablets until you have a fine powder. A pestle and mortar are best for this, or you can use the back of a spoon. Add a squeeze of anti-dandruff shampoo to create a paste, and apply to the areas of your hair you wish to remove. Obviously, you'll need more if it's your whole head.