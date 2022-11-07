10 things to tick off your London list this autumn winter

For those who still have the summer thrill-seeking vibes, you've come to the right place. Autumn 2022 is well and truly here, and we couldn't be more excited.
Trust us when we say your schedule is in for a treaaat starting from this weekend. Glorious or not so glorious weather, you're in for a good time.
We've found the best bars, brunches and boujee London experiences. Be it speedboat rides along the Thames or sunrise yoga sessions with only panoramic views of the city, this month might just be your most enjoyable one yet.
Our top picks for the best London events this autumn winter
10 amazing things to do in London 2022
Looking for a special spot in central london to spice up a winter's day? The NoMad's Side Hustle is the place to visit. Combining Mexican cuisine with the carefree attitude of the British Pub, treat yourself to an array of agave cocktails and classic Mexican dishes.
Review: "As soon as you walk into what used to be a police station, you're blessed with the coolest film prints and a lively yet cosy atmosphere. We were seated right at the bar which is great if you love a nice chat with the knowledgeable bar staff, who might I add, gave us the most curated personal experience. Throughout the night we tried a lovely selection of Mexican dishes (the favourites!) which all seemed to have a story of their own. Whether it's for a hot date or a much-needed girls' night out, I couldn't give this place a higher recommendation."
Looking for something special? Why not gift a loved one a night on London's only superyacht at the prestigious Royal Docks. It not only includes a 10/10 afternoon tea with a complimentary cocktail or glass of champagne but also a scrumptious fully cooked breakfast the next morning. Located right next door to the ExCeL and close to Canary Wharf, it's a thriving area for an evening stroll. The yacht even has a snazzy bar for a late night beverage or two. Blessed with both a sunset and a sunrise from your room, those views are worth it alone.
Are you a James Bond fan? If that's a big yes, there is one activity we recommend you do to top off your experience and that's a visit down the James Bond memory lane at The Distillery. Whether you're a James Bond fanatic or new to 007, The Distillery are giving you the chance to indulge yourself in an evening of gastronomic storytelling including a five-course immersive adventure (and don't get us started on the famous Bond drinks) for just £100. And, trust us when we say, you really feel like one of the Bond girls or Bond, James Bond, himself.
To whoever was behind this clever idea of combining a traditional afternoon tea with Japanese cuisine, you are a genius. Well actually, the genius does have a name and its Michelin star chef Garry Hollihead. Crispy shrimps, vegetable gyoza and caramelised miso tarts are just some of the few plates included in this outrageously tasty offer.
Obsessed with The Great British Bake Off? Yeah, who isn't? Our Heat writer Ruby recently visited the Big London Bake's newest tent in Haggerston to try out the experience.
Review: "It's super strange watching Bake Off for so many years, and then walk into an exact recreation of the tent itself, with cocktail in hand. I went with a friend, and as a duo you have around two hours to create a themed cake using ingredients and surprises provided. It was so much fun, and the hosts were such a laugh. Even after a couple of drinks, our cake turned out stellar, although we didn't win star baker."
Jet past the city's greatest sights this summer while looking fly AF aboard one of the Thames Rockets speedboats. The combination of a top summer soundtrack blaring in your ears, wind in your hair, and a cocktail in your hand is sure to make you feel on top of the world (especially when you zoom under Tower Bridge as the sun sets). And yes, throwing your hands in the air is mandatory.
Just a stone's throw from Waterloo Station lies a trendy rooftop bar with drink deals epic enough to keep you there for hours on end. Make your way to Bar Elba anytime from 4 pm to 6 pm Sunday through Wednesday and you can snag 2-4-1 cocktails (think frosé cocktails and porn star martinis). With stunning skyline views of the capital and three street food vendors, this rooftop has thought of just about everything; including a heated and covered area to combat the unpredictable British weather.
If you're a fan of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, what better way to spend a Friday night than by leaping into a real-life, action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy experience? You'll be able to escape reality and explore the world of your favourite film, exploring new planets and enjoy intergalactic dance-offs. Truly an experience like no other.
What's the only thing better than dinner and drinks? That's right, dinner, drinks and DANCING DOGS. You heard.Get yourself down to The London Cabaret Club at the Bloomsbury Ballroom for a night of food, martinis and immersive entertainment including somersaulting waiters, singers and those dogs. Because dreams really can come true.
Always wanted to join a musical but never seen an opening? Well, not to worry. With non-stop musical theatre hits and plenty of food and drink to go around, this brunch is your chance to shine. Located in several secret spots across central London, you'll be getting up close and personal with all the West End stars (and being fed a gorg meal while you're at it).