10 things to tick off your London list this autumn winter

CREDIT: the big london bake

Obsessed with The Great British Bake Off? Yeah, who isn't? Our Heat writer Ruby recently visited the Big London Bake's newest tent in Haggerston to try out the experience.

Review: "It's super strange watching Bake Off for so many years, and then walk into an exact recreation of the tent itself, with cocktail in hand. I went with a friend, and as a duo you have around two hours to create a themed cake using ingredients and surprises provided. It was so much fun, and the hosts were such a laugh. Even after a couple of drinks, our cake turned out stellar, although we didn't win star baker."