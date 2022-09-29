Celebrity Big Brother: 14 celebs you completely forgot took part

by Mollie Whitehead |

We've seen a fair few famous faces walking through the Celebrity Big Brother doors, but can you remember all of them?

There are a load that you've probably completely FORGOTTEN were ever in the house and, whisper, may have forgotten who they are * cough * Lady Sovereign * cough *

Check out the most...surprising...celebs to appear in the Borehamwood bungle.

Mark Owen

The Take That singer stepped back into the spotlight back in 2002 in the second series of CBB. The band (Mark Owen included) even seemed to forget that he appeared in the show.

Speaking after their comeback, Take That said they were happy none of them had ever done any reality TV during their time away from the limelight… Either we have a clone of Mark Owen running around somewhere or you’re telling porkies, lads.

Not only did Mark appear on CBB, he actually WON the series.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins

All of our childhood Steps fan girl dreams came true when H from Steps stepped (lol) into the Big Brother house.

H appeared in the fifth series and finished in fourth place.

Sue Perkins

Who remembers that one half of our favourite baking show presenting duo once appeared on Celebrity Big Brother?

Best known now for presenting the Great British Bake Off during its BBC years, Sue appeared in series two of CBB way in 2002.

Twenty years on, Sue looks, well...exactly the same.

Jodie Marsh

Being the first to be evicted from series four, you can forgive us for forgetting that glamour-model-turned-bodybuilder Jodie Marsh once appeared on our screens in CBB?

If only she'd stayed a bit longer.

Lady Sovereign

How could we forget about the lady that brought us Love Me Or Hate Me?

The early noughties rapper appeared on series seven of CBB. After being called a ‘layabout’ and ‘sultry snivelling wretch’ by Big Brother horror John McCririck, Lady Sovereign was the third to be evicted from the house.

Wonder what she’s up to these days? Maybe she’s working 9 to 5 ...

Natalie Cassidy

Despite being one of the favourites to win, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy finished in eighth place.

She was devastated to be voted off and heading back to the Square so soon and before Playboy twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon.

After being evicted she revealed she thinks she should have won.

Louie Spence

If anyone was going to be a showstopper and add entertainment value to house, it would be Louie Spence.

With his seemingly endless lunges, slut-drops and flamboyant nature, Louie made for TV gold.

Of course it would be difficult to actually forget about Louie, but being up against winner Charlotte Crosby meant he finished in seventh place back in 2013.

Vinnie Jones

Actor and ex-footballer Vinnie Jones swapped his Hollywood lifestyle to live with the likes of Dane Bowers and Alex Reid in the CBB house back in 2010.

Missing out on the first place crown to Alex Reid, he was given the third place title.

Michael Barrymore

It was thought an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother would kick-start Barrymore’s career once again.

However, he seemingly cracked under the pressure after his series of breakdowns and clashes with fellow contestants George Galloway, Jodie Marsh and Dennis Rodman.

Despite this, he did finish as runner up of the series behind Big Brothers ‘fake celebrity’ of the series, Chantelle Houghton.

Verne Troyer

The Mini-Me actor was bound to be a firm fave from the get go.

Verne entered the CBB house in 2009 and came in fourth place.

And how can we forget his hilarious drunk antics and being in Big Brothers bad books after ram-raiding the diary room door with his mobility scooter? TV gold.

Jackie Stallone

Most known for her "Yeah, it's Jackie" entrance, mother of Sylvester Stallone, Jackie, entered the house like true royalty on day five of series three in 2005.

She was the first to be evicted after just four days, following fellow contestant Germaine Greer making CBB history by being the first ever celebrity housemate to walk out.

Ivana Trump

Yes, that’s right, former wife of former president Donald Trump was once a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

Arriving late and missing launch night, she entered the house via a cupboard during a task. Turns out that unlike her ex husband, the votes were against her and she finished in seventh place.

All of the Jacksons (okay, just Jermaine and La Toya):

Two members of the Jackson clan have appeared in the CBB house in the past. The first being one fifth of the Jackson 5, Jermaine, appearing on CBB5.

Despite his shy nature and trouble relating to the other housemates, (he was in there with H from Steps and Danielle Lloyd to be fair on the guy), Jermaine was runner up of the series, missing out on first place to Shilpa Shetty.

Following in her brother's footsteps, two years later, La Toya appeared in the sixth series of CBB, not quite following in his success.

She was the fourth person to be evicted from the house in the year that saw Ulrika Johnson crowned winner.

Coolio

In the same year as La Toya Jackson, the rapper finished in a respectable third place in 2009.