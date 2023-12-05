Celebrity Big Brother wages: the highest and lowest paid housemates ever 🤑

As much as we adore them, Love Island and Married at First Sight owe a big debt to the original reality TV behemoth: Big Brother.

The reality telly overlord returned to our screens after a five-year hiatus - courtesy of ITV – in October 2023 and, no offence Channel 5, but that's how it's done. Big Brother 2023 had us hooked for six weeks straight and now there's a Big Brother shaped hole in our hearts that has left us roaming around the heatworld office like a Sim trapped in a room with no doors.

Luckily, ITV recently confirmed that they would be bringing the possibly even more iconic Celebrity Big Brother to our screens in 2024. And what's even better than watching 12 strangers locked up in a house together in the name of - cough - a social experiment? That's right. Watching 12 CELEBRITIES do it.

Over the years (it first launched in 2001 and there were 22 editions), some of the biggest names in showbiz entered the Celebrity Big Brother House on both on Channel 4 and Channel 5; from Jermaine Jackson to Jack Dee, Katie Price to Gemma Collins... but who got paid top dollar and who, well, didn't?

Please note that all figures are what the celebs were rumoured to have been paid. Other than Rylan's.

Gallery Celebrity Big Brother fees 1 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 David Gest, series 17: £600,000 Producer and star of multiple reality shows over the years, David Gest brought American-style zaniness to CBB in January 2016 and was the unwitting participant of one of the most iconic scenes in the show's history when Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought he was dead. Sadly, he actually did pass away just months later. It is believed he was paid £600,000 to appear on the show. 2 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Katie Price, series 15: £500,000 Pricey was worth every penny of the half a million she was reportedly paid for CBB in 2015. She devoured rival Katie Hopkins and went on to win the series. 3 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Katie Hopkins, series 15: £400,000 The controversial columnist provided plenty of inches with her flood of scathing comments and rivalry with Katie Price. She even allegedly left housemate Perez Hilton in need of therapy. Katie was allegedly paid £400,000 to participate. 4 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Kellie Maloney, series 14: £400,000 Kellie Maloney claims to have left the house stronger and more confident (not forgetting £400k richer) than when she entered in 2014. The former boxer even kissed the floor as she left. 5 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Jonathan Cheban, series 17: £300,000 Not everyone can claim to be a BFF of Kim Kardashian. Media boss Jonathan Cheban flopped in his own show, but did kinda OK in this one. It's not known if he received his full fee – allegedly £300,000 – after walking out though... 6 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Janice Dickinson, series 16: £300,000 Despite the constant bickering that was "humiliating" for the former supermodel, Janice Dickinson left the house in good spirits, claiming CBB was "the most valuable experience in my life". We'd probably say that too if we were paid £300,000 to go on Big Brother. 7 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Stephanie Pratt, series 14: £250,000 Made in Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt didn't pull any punches when friend Edele Lynch "betrayed" her by kissing former flame, George Gilbey, on the show in 2014. Let's hope they've all moved on. She is rumoured to have earned £250,000 from her stint. 8 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Danniella Westbrook, series 17: £250,000 Danniella Westbrook finally appeared on the legendary 2016 series of Big Brother alongside Gemma Collins, Tiffany Pollard and Geordie Shore's Scotty T after previously failing the show's strict psychiatric tests. She earned £250,000 from the series. 9 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 4 Ulrika Jonsson, series 6: £175,000 The Gladiators presenter was the only female to make it to the final in 2009. Despite being nominated for the most evictions, the Swedish star went on to win the sixth series and earned £175,000 for taking part. 10 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Christopher Biggins series 18: £150,000 It seems pretty low compared to some of the big hitters here, but Christopher Biggins' alleged pay check – £150,000 – was the most paid to any housemate in his series. And that's quite something, especially as he was booted out of the show on day nine. 11 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Perez Hilton, series 15: £150,000 Internet personality Perez Hilton lived up to his reputation with a variety of attention-seeking and outrageous antics in 2015. Perez claimed his own brain was his biggest rival. They both earned £150,000 for taking part. 12 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Vicky Entwistle, series 12: £150,000 Corrie actress Vicky Entwistle had a bitter feud with Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby in 2013. Vicky threatened to quit the UK if Charlotte won (she did). But she saw the light and took to the stage instead – £150,000 richer. 13 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Gemma Collins, series 17: £100,000 CBB bosses certainly got bang for their buck with former TOWIE star Gemma Collins, who was responsible for SO many of the show's most memorable moments in 2016. All together now: "I'M CLAUSTROPHOBIC, DARREN". She earned £100,000 for her iconic stint. 14 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Andrew Stone, series 9: £100,000 Nice earner for a cameo. Professional dancer from Pineapple Dance Studios Andrew Stone compared himself to Tom Cruise in the first week. But the public thought different, evicting him in the first round. He still walked away £100,000 richer, so who cares? 15 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Rylan Clark, series 11: £100,000 Fresh from finishing in fifth (fifth!) place on The X Factor, now recognised national treasure Rylan scooped £100,000 for his time on the show. He won. 16 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Dee Kelly, series 14: £100,000 Brummie lass Dee Kelly went from Benefits Street to national sweetheart in 2014 as the public lapped up her straight-talking, maternal style. She earned £100,000 for her time on Big Brother. 17 of 20 CREDIT: Channel 5 Bobby Davro, series 16: £75,000 Former EastEnders actor Bobby Davro made it to the final and came fourth. Good on him. He was paid £75,000 for his stint. 18 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Natasha Hamilton, series 16: £75,000 Atomic Kitten icon turned Real Housewives of Cheshire star Natasha Hamilton finished in third place. The self-described "mum with a big gob" survived a few spats with feisty American, Farrah Abraham and cried tears of joy on her exit – we would too if we'd just been paid £75,000. 19 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Calum Best, series 15: £50,000 Calum managed to shrug-off his playboy image on CBB, coming third in the series won by Katie Price. He earned £50,000. 20 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Bruce Jones, series 12: £15,000 The former Corrie star Bruce Jones' on-screen wife, Vicky Entwistle, was reportedly paid TEN times his meagre £15k in 2013. CBB rescued Bruce from a £120-a-week mechanic's job and launched him into film work.

Rylan Clark: 'I got £100,000 to be in Big Brother'

In December 2021, Rylan Clark broke a great TV tabboo and actually admitted what he'd been paid for going on CBB.

"I got £100,000 to be in Big Brother," Rylan told 'Louis Therouxfrom the TV' on his Grounded podcast.

"Yeah, I’ve never said that. I think that is the first time I’ve ever said how much I got paid to go on Big Brother."

But while Rylan felt he'd 'won the lottery' with his paycheck, he went on to talk about housemates with far bigger take homes.

"It's quite shocking sometimes... Some people have got paid half a million and been evicted first."