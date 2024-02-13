Coleen Rooney’s chaotic new reality show

We’ve always thought that the Rooneys were the UK’s answer to the Kardashians. You’ve got (almost) all the children having names that begin with the same letter, the glamorous matriarch married to a former athlete, and now a reality TV show is rumoured to be in the works.

Yes, according to our sources, after the success of Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie documentary on Disney+, she and her husband Wayne, both 38, have been approached to film a behind-the-scenes series with their family.

“They’ve both done documentaries for different platforms [Wayne did one for Amazon], and the feedback has been that viewers are most intrigued by what life is like behind the doors for the family,” an insider tells heat. And no wonder – Wayne and Coleen live in a sprawling £20million mansion in leafy Cheshire with six bedrooms, a wine cellar, and enough space on their 40-acre estate to accommodate 14 horses. Then there’s the fact the couple are raising four sports-mad boys.

“It’s chaos at times, but there’s just so much fun in that house,” adds the source.

And despite having spent much of her public life avoiding the spotlight, we’re told Coleen, 37, is seriously considering a reality show.

“For years, she was adamant that keeping her personal life private was the best way to live, and she was always so controlling about what she showed,” says our insider.

“She was very much ‘never explain, never complain’ – and she would have stuck to that, more or less, had it not been for the Wagatha drama. When she did the Disney+ series last year, instead of being a nervous wreck, she enjoyed how confident it made her feel. For once, she felt in control of her narrative, and she loved it. She was really proud of it – everyone was raving about how she came across. Immediately, she was approached about doing a follow-up, maybe something a little more personal, more of an At Home With The Furys-style show.”

And with Wayne having been fired as Birmingham City manager in January after just 13 weeks, Coleen is likely also thinking about the big pay cheque that would come with filming a fly-on-the-wall series.

“She shocked family and friends with the docuseries, but this is Coleen – there’s always a twist. But she’d only do a reality show if she was 100 per cent in charge and can work with a big name. David Beckham made £20million from his deal with Netflix, so if she can get half that she would be hitting the jackpot.”

heat has previously reported how Coleen not only became the main breadwinner of the family after all her success last year, but she is also hoping to emulate Kris Jenner by becoming a “momager” to her sons, Kai, 14, Klay, ten, Kit, seven, and Cass, five. Kai is a talented footballer who’s signed with Manchester United’s youth academy and has a sponsorship deal with Puma. With a reality TV show, Coleen would be able to control the narrative even more as her kids enter the spotlight.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

We’re told, “All the boys are obsessed with football and would love to be pros. Her kids are her obsession – she thinks they are born superstars, but she’s also wary of the ‘nepo baby’ label. The Tiger Mum in her wants to show people just how hard Kai trains, and how all her boys have been brought up to work hard in school and in sports, with very strict boundaries at home.”

The source continues, “What’s really driving her is the desire to own her story and to be in control of how it gets played out. Instead of letting people gossip, she wants to be the one in charge – and the one making money from it.”