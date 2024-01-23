Holly Willoughby: ‘I can’t do this without him’

As excited as viewers were to witness the varied skating abilities of celebrity icons like S Club’s Hannah Spearritt and boxer Ricky Hatton when Dancing On Ice returned to our screens last week, it was host Holly Willoughby’s TV comeback that had everyone talking.

And despite the launch episode pulling in just 3.6million viewers – the series’ lowest-ever figure – fans hailed Holly’s “sensational” return, leaving the under-pressure presenter breathing a sigh of relief.

“After all of the drama of last year, Holly is now focusing on herself and her career, which is why she wanted to come back with a bang on DOI,” the insider tells heat. “She’s so happy it went well.”

the new ice king and queen ©Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

As heat has previously revealed, Holly, 42, had been having a crisis of confidence ahead of her TV return, especially as she used to present DOI with disgraced presenter and former friend Phillip Schofield. But we’re told that teaming up with good pal Stephen Mulhern was a major factor in Holly’s decision to return to the show, with the pair making a pact that it should be Holly who takes centre stage.

“Holly and Stephen have great chemistry,” our source says of the duo, who first worked together in 2004 on the kids’ show Ministry Of Mayhem. “But, most importantly, Holly knows that Stephen isn’t out for himself or trying to outshine her. He knows she’s the star and he’s grateful to be by her side.

with previous co-host phillip ©Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

“They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning. That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

After all the allegations of a toxic workplace at This Morning, and rumours of a battle of the egos between Holly and Phil, it seems working with Stephen is a breath of fresh air.

Our source adds, “Stephen is the perfect presenting partner for her – there’s not a toxic bone in his body and they can just get the job done, stay great friends, and Holly doesn’t have to worry about having to compete with someone onscreen. There’s no power struggle between them. They are more like brother and sister than anything. With Phillip, he would often take the lead as he had more experience, but now Holly is the one in charge.”

working on ministry of mayhem in 2005 ©Shutterstock

It’s been three months since Holly quit This Morning and took some time off to focus on her family, following details of an alleged kidnap plot against her coming to light in October, as well as her former BFF and co-host Phillip’s resignation from This Morning after an “unwise but not illegal affair”. But now she’s back on our screens, Holly is desperate to make 2024 her year – and has been going all out to make sure she’s shining.

“She’s given herself a dazzling makeover after going on a January detox, switched up her hair and make-up style, and pulled out all the stops with a new designer wardrobe and stylist that is set to wow for the rest of the series on DOI,” we’re told.

“She’s made it clear to her stylist that she wants to up her game and pull in more big designers to dress her. It’s all about making a bold statement, getting away from the murky past of the drama attached to Phillip, and coming into her own as a solo star. She wants people to take notice that she can shine as a main host.”

Our source adds, “She’s really hoping this translates on screen and other TV producers see her in a new light, as she wants more offers piling in, so that she can take her career to the next level. She sees this as a fresh chapter and wants to land several big TV jobs this year.”