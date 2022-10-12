Lauren Goodger calls on ‘hero’ Big Brother contestant after they are spied sharing a kiss

by Miriam Carey |

TOWIE icon Lauren Goodger has spoken about a Big Brother contestant and branded him a hero.

Lauren shared a snap of Big Brother 18 star Lotan Carter giving a car (we're assuming it's hers) a once over. We don't speak mechanic, but we're more than happy to look at them - especially if you happen to be a hunky Dreamboy.

Lauren posted the picture of Lotan to her Instagram Story with the caption, "And then a hero comes along... @lotanlaidbare."

Admittedly we don't have a lot of context here, other than Lotan came to Lauren's rescue after she ended up with a flat tyre. Fair play, though – if Lotan offered us mechanical services, we'd take it. And we don't even have a car.

The Sun recently shared a snap of Lotan kissing Lauren on the cheek after playing mechanic.

A source told the publication, "Lauren and Lotan have been seeing a lot of each other lately after she took him on as a life coach to help with her mental health after the devastating loss of her daughter Lorena.

"But Lotan's also a personal trainer and believes there's a strong link between fitness and mental health, something Lauren is only too happy to explore.

"There's a lot of flirty banter between them. Watch this space!"

Who is Lotan Carter?

Lotan is one of the leading stars of the male stripper group The Dreamboys.

What is Lotan Carter's net worth?

The Dreamboys reportedly insured his penis for £12 million. Well, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Lotan was ejected from the Bg Brother house after 21 days ©Channel 5

What happened to Lotan Carter in Big Brother?

Lotan was ejected from Big Brother 18 after 21 days after displaying 'threatening behaviour'. he has subsequently claimed that his aggressive behavior was caused by pain from a stomach ulcer and that he'd vomited '150 times' because of it.

Is Lotan Carter in The Dreamboys?

The dance troupe condemed his behaviour in the Big Brother house, which included throwing a drink at Isabelle Warburton, but he has subsequently re-joined the strip group.

How did Lotan get into stripping?

Lotan originally trained as a ballet dancer which explains the rock solid abs and legs.

His uncle is Louise Spence (also famous dancer, choreographer and TV personality) and at the age of 20, they appeared alongside each other on Pineapple Dance Studios - a documentary on the London dance school.

Where is Lotan Carter from?

Braintree, Essex.

Does Lotan have Instagram?