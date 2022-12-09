Married at First Sight UK 2023 set for ‘shocking’ shake up

The MAFS UK Christmas Special hasn't even aired yet and we're already excited about meeting the newlyweds that will be part of the 2023 series. We've gone Married At First Sight UK mad.

After the overwhelming success of MAFS UK season two (we only include the ones that aired on E4, okay?), it looks as though everything will be bigger and better for the third series. Who knew that was even possible?

According to reports, we are in for one hell of a journey with more episodes and even more twists.

A TV insider told The Sun, "The 2022 series ran for 30 episodes, but the 2023 run is definitely going to run for a week or two longer.

"With extra episodes, fans can expect plenty of new twists and format tweaks to make the show even more shocking and unpredictable."

Even more unpredictable? We nearly ran out of breath from gasping so much during the last season.

Apparently we can expect more reunions and specials with Married At First Sight UK cast past and present too, as the hype around the Christmas episode has encouraged producers to create more.

The insider added, "Producers are really happy with the Christmas reunion special they recently filmed, which airs this weekend, so they want to do more of those."

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 start?

No official start date has been announced but the previous two seasons started in August and ran all the way through to September, so we're probably going to have to wait a while.

What time does Married At First Sight UK 2023 start?

Married At First Sight is usually on at 9pm in and runs from Monday to Thursday, true dedication is required with the show but boy is it worth it.

Jenna Robinson, Zoe Clifton, Adrian Sanderson, Chanita Stephenson and Thomas Hartley

What channel is Married At First Sight UK 2023 on?

E4 its where the drama's at. Although it was previously on Channel 4, Married At First UK moved to E4 when the UK version adapted the style of the Australian series - and it's proved to be a raging success.

How long will Married At First Sight UK 2023 be?

If the rumours are true, the next series of MAFS UK will be the longest yet. It usually lasts for about six weeks, but it rumoured that we may be provided with an extra two weeks of marriage mayhem, so it's looking like the 2023 series will go on for two months.

