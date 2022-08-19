All the 2000s BRILLIANCE we’re binge-watching on Disney+

If you want to know what we were doing between 2000 and 2009, it involved combat trousers, murdering SingStar and wishing we'd one day be a WAG.

Oh, and watching the entirety of the Disney Channel on repeat.

From pop stars livin' double lives to the troublesome Sprouse twins and their suite life, nothing compares to the OG Disney channel.

So when we found out all the classics are now available to watch again? Honestly, who needs a social life? Rewatching the classics is where we're spending the foreseeable.

So grab a cuppa tea and download Disney+, for the ultimate bingeathon with these forgotten favourites.

Check out: All the best bits from noughties Disney Channel you watch on Disney+

Gallery The best TV shows from our childhood 1 of 10 CREDIT: High School Musical The defining film of our pre-adolencense. The OG. Now looking back, Sharpay Evans was the real hero of HSM. Her ambition, drive and all-round SASS? We simply have to stan. 2 of 10 CREDIT: Hannah Montana Throwback to when Miley Cyrus played double-life livin' school girl Miley Stewart and pop star Hannah Montana. All four seasons are on Disney+ and our lives are MADE. 3 of 10 CREDIT: Disney Channel Thirteen-year-old Lizzie McGuire goes on a class trip to Italy where she ends up impersonating a pop star. "This is what dreams are made of," she sings and we couldn't agree more. 4 of 10 Nothing was more iconique than Raven and her psychic visions. Light-hearted watching at it's finest. 5 of 10 The Cheetah Girls was a girl group consisting of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné which was created for Disney Channel. They didn't receive enough credit for their absolute brilliance, tbh. 6 of 10 CREDIT: The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Cole and Dylan Sprouse causing mischief at the Tipton Hotel was the highlight of our childhoods. MR MOESBYYYY. 7 of 10 CREDIT: The Princess Diaries We STILL live in hope that one day we'll find out we're also a secret Genovian princess. Law of attraction and all that. 8 of 10 CREDIT: Recess Six friends trying to get through school without ANY help from Mrs Finster, Randall and the Ashleys. 9 of 10 CREDIT: Camp Rock The 2008 film was when we fell in love with Demi Lovato and her amazing voice. Oh and Joe Jonas, obv. 10 of 10 CREDIT: Phineas and Ferb Name a more iconic duo, tbh.

