Remember Geordie Shore’s Sam Bentham? He is looking FINE

by Nathan Katnoria and Georgina Terry |

Cast your minds back to 2017, when Geordie Shore's 14th season, Radgie Rampage, aired on our screens and we were mentally scarred by adverts of a 'pregnant' Gary Beadle. They were different times, believe us.

Alongside the usual cast that included Gaz, Aaron Chalmers, Scotty T and Marnie Simpson, there was a whole batch of newbies that joined the cast - including cheeky chappy Sam Bentham.

the geordie shore series 14 cast ©MTV

Alongside Sam, there was Abbie Holborn, Billy Phillips, Chelsea Barber, Elettra Lamborghini, Eve Shannon, Sarah Goodhart and Zahida Allen.

In his Geordie Shore days, Sam impressed then housemate Charlotte Crosby with his crab dance and shared a smooch with the starlet before joining the house full time. He only lasted one series though...

Fast forward to now and Sam has a career working as a barber, and he is looking FIT.

Sam (left) looking FIT ©Instagram

Shortly after leaving Geordie Shore, Sam opened his own barber shop Rascals, saying at the time, "I have been cutting hair for seven years now. I spent three years in women’s hairdressing and four doing men's.

"I want to be my own boss now and test myself. This will be what I will be doing for the rest of my life, I love it."

Sam also has an equally gorgeous girlfriend called Lucinda.

WATCH: Gaz Beadle and Holly Hagan react to old Geordie Shore memories

So WHO exactly is Sam Bentham?

Sam is a barber from Newcastle. He's also previously worked as a topless butler for Geordie Shore's Anna. Sam has described himself in the past as "lean, keen and every girl's dream".

Does Sam Bentham have a girlfriend?

Yep, in 2022, he's all loved-up with his girlfriend Lucinda, who is just as tattooed as he is.

Has Sam Bentham been on Geordie Shore before?

Eagle-eyed GS fans will recognise Sam from series 12. After a night out in Newcastle, Sam ended up back at the house with original cast member Charlotte Crosby.

What happened between Sam and Charlotte? Does he have beef with Gary Beadle?

Back in the day, Charlotte and Sam shared a kiss, which didn't sit too well with Char's on / off lover Gary.

Despite being in a relationship with Lilly Lexie Gregg at the time, Gary was less than impressed when Sam and Charlotte necked on in front of his face.

Sam alongside Eve, Chelsea, Zahida, Abbie and Sara ©Getty Images

He then decided to get revenge on Sam and offered him a load of jelly babies laced with chilli. Um...okay.

What is Sam Bentham's Instagram?

You can find Sam on Instagram here: @Sambentham2

Does Sam Bentham have Twitter?