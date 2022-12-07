Gogglebox fans lose their minds over Sophie Sandiford’s ‘cosy’ brother snap and it’s awkward AF tbh

Sophie Sandiford has quickly become a Gogglebox fan favourite after joining the cast with her brother Pete in 2017.

Although she’s appeared on our TV screens almost weekly for the past five years, Sophie tends to keep her private life under wraps and rarely mentions her boyfriend Ben on the Channel 4 show. However, back in April, Sophie and Ben went Instagram official when she shared a cute couples snap of the pair at a wedding with her brother Pete and his wife Paige.

Sophie’s shared a few photos of Ben since then, but her latest post has sent fans wild after her followers mistook him for her brother. Awkward…

The telly star shared a selfie of herself and Ben enjoying a drink earlier this week and confused fans quickly flooded the comments section.

One quizzed, “Who’s that? Where’s Pete?”

“OMG he looks just like your brother Pete,” added another, while a third wrote, “Sh * t man u picked a boyfriend that looks like your brother??”

One more commented, “He looks like you took Pete for an upgrade 😝👍🏼.”

Another of Sophie’s followers remarked, “😍😍 so cosy!!!!!”

Sophie’s yet to respond to any of her followers, but it’s definitely not ideal when your boyfriend gets compared to your brother.

She began retraining as a florist when the retailer went into administration and later launched her own company called Petali Floristry.

As she opened the doors for customers for the first timer in January 2020, Sophie told her followers, ““We are pleased to announce the start of our new florist service, we are excited to create beautiful fresh floral designs for any occasion. Please DM to order hand tied bouquets, hat box and bag arrangements, or any other floristry enquiries.

“These will be available in: white and green, pink and white, florists choice of colour. Lots of love, Team Petali 💐.”