The Great British Bake Off winners: where are they now?

John Whaite now

John has been VERY busy since winning the show in 2012. Not only has he gained his patisserie diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, released four cookery books, judged ITV cookery competition Chopping Block and finished runner-up on Strictly in the first ever all-male partnership, but John has also opened his own cookery school called John Whaite's Kitchen. He even returned to his pre-Bake Off career in law in 2018 when he began working as a barrister. And he's also had the time to work on fitness, as he's documented here. Looking good.