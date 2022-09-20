  1. Home
The Great British Bake Off winners: where are they now?

Spoiler alert: they’ve released a LOT of cookbooks

Giuseppe Dell’Anno
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted

With series 13 of The Great British Bake Off well and truly underway, there is nothing better than snuggling up in front of the TV on Tuesday night with some sweet treats (we can't be the only ones!) and watching this years amateur bakers tackle the ins-and-outs of everything cakes, pastries and biscuits.

Now that we're fully invested in this latest series, it got us wondering about Bake Off champions of yesteryear. Just where are the likes of Edd Kimber, Frances Quinn, John Whaite and Nadiya Hussain now? Well, we’ve done the digging so you don’t have to, so let’s find out, shall we?

The Great British Bake Off winners: where are they now?

  • Edd Kimber The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Edd Kimber then

    The first ever GBBO was a far cry from the show of today, with only ten contestants competing across just six weeks. There wasn't even a weekly Star Baker. In the end, former debt collector Edd Kimber (far left) was crowned the winner.

  • Edd Kimber now
    Getty

    Edd Kimber now

    Following his big win, Edd has released three cookbooks and also runs food blog The Boy Who Bakes. He's even worked at world-renowned restaurant Le Manoir and regularly contributes to food magazines including BBC Good Food, Delicious and Waitrose Kitchen.

  • Jo Wheatley The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Jo Wheatley then

    Mum-of-three Jo Wheatley triumphed over fellow finalists Holly Bell and Mary-Anne Boermans in 2011.

  • Jo Wheatley now
    Instagram/@jowheatleylifestyle

    Jo Wheatley now

    Jo has released two cookbooks, A Passion For Baking and Home Baking, written a column for Sainsburys magazine and launched her own cookery school from her Essex home since winning Bake Off.

  • John Whaite Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    John Whaite then

    Series three winner John Whaite went into the final as an underdog but baked his way to success and took home the trophy after impressing Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

  • John Whaite now
    Getty

    John Whaite now

    John has been VERY busy since winning the show in 2012. Not only has he gained his patisserie diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, released four cookery books, judged ITV cookery competition Chopping Block and finished runner-up on Strictly in the first ever all-male partnership, but John has also opened his own cookery school called John Whaite's Kitchen. He even returned to his pre-Bake Off career in law in 2018 when he began working as a barrister. And he's also had the time to work on fitness, as he's documented here. Looking good.

  • Frances Quinn The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Frances Quinn then

    Frances was crowned Bake Off winner in 2013 after creating a show-stopping three-tier wedding cake in the final.

  • Frances Quinn now
    Getty

    Frances Quinn now

    Frances released recipe book Quintessential Baking in 2015 and has made a number of TV and radio appearances on shows like This Morning. In 2019, she hit the headlines when she was banned from her local Waitrose after allegedly being caught shoplifting.

  • Nancy Birtwhistle The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Nancy Birtwhistle then

    Nancy beat 2014 favourite Richard Burr after creating a miniature version of Paris' Moulin Rouge.

  • Nancy Birtwhistle now
    Getty

    Nancy Birtwhistle now

    Nancy runs her own baking blog where she regularly shares recipes with fans and contributes to national papers such as the Daily Telegraph. She also travels the country for the many food demonstrations she does.

  • Nadiya Hussain The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Nadiya Hussain then

    Perhaps one of the most famous Bake Off contestants of all time, Nadiya won the hearts of the British public in 2015 with her incredible bakes.

  • Nadiya Hussain
    u00a9 Getty

    Nadiya Hussain now

    Nadiya has been very, very successful since winning GBBO - she's hosted several TV shows for the BBC, released a cook book, a children's book AND a novel and has even baked a birthday cake for the Queen. In 2017, she was named by Debrett's as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK.

  • Candice Brown The Great British Bake Off
    BBC

    Candice Brown then

    Candice was known for her lipstick choices just as much as she was for her bakes during her time on the show.

  • Candice Brown now
    Getty

    Candice Brown now

    Just like many Bake Off winners before her, Candice has released her own recipe book Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Treats. As well as running her own pub in Bedfordshire, she regularly appears on shows like This Morning and Loose Women and competed in Dancing On Ice in 2018 but was eliminated first.

  • Sophie Faldo The Great British Bake Off
    Channel 4

    Sophie Faldo then

    Sophie was the first Bake Off winner to be crowned after the show's big move from the BBC to Channel 4 but her win was spoiled when new judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the news hours before the final aired. Oops!

  • Sophie Faldo now
    Getty

    Sophie Faldo now

    Sophie admitted that she struggled with life in the limelight after she won the show and mainly avoids the public eye. She does still share her passion for baking on Instagram though and is training to be a stunt woman.

  • Rahul Mandal The Great British Bake Off
    Channel 4

    Rahul Mandal then

    Rahul beat the odds (remember when the glass smashed into his mixture in the final?) to bake his way to victory and became a national treasure in the process.

  • Rahul Mandal now
    Getty

    Rahul Mandal now

    Rahul has returned to his job as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield since winning Bake Off but still shares his baking creations with fans on Instagram.

  • David Atherton then
    Channel 4

    David Atherton then

    David made history when he became the first Bake Off champion to have never won Star Baker.

  • David Atherton now
    Instagram: @nomadbakerdavid

    David Atherton now

    Since then, he's begun writing a weekly cookery column for The Guardian and released his first cookbook, aptly titled My First Cookbook. He also released two other follow up versions of his book for young cooks My First Green Cookbook and Bake,Make, and Learn to Cook.

  • Peter Sawkins then
    Channel 4

    Peter Sawkins then

    19-year-old Peter Sawkins, a student at Edinburgh University, become the youngest ever winner of The Great British Bake Off in 2020. As a Bake Off superfan, he said, "I wanted this a lot, when I was 12 I was watching repeats of Bake Off back to back, and it got me into baking big time. I am a Bake Off nerd, and I think 12-year-old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now."

  • Peter Sawkins now
    Instagram: @Peter_bakes

    Peter Sawkins now

    Since being crowned the winner, Peter graduated with a first class degree in accounting and finance from Edinburgh university and has been baking up a storm on Instagram. He recently had a stint in the pastry kitchen at the iconic Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland learning new skills and helping out during dinner service. Oh, and he's also written a book (of course he has) titled Peter Bakes that was released last October.

  • Giuseppe Dell'anno then
    Channel 4

    Giuseppe Dell'anno then

    Italian-born Giuseppe Dell'Anno won the hearts of both the nation and the judges with his Italian inspired bakes that saw him as star baker twice throughout the series.

  • Giuseppe Dell'anno now
    Instagram: @giuseppecooks

    Giuseppe Dell'anno now

    Now, nearly one year on from his win, Giuseppe is about to launch his own cookbook Italian Bakes and he is set to make a tour around the UK talking about his book in October. For one of the stops on his book tour, Giuseppe will be joined by fellow baker Crystelle Pereia at Waterstones Piccadilly Circus. Aw, we love a reunion.

But who will be crowned 2022's Star Baker? We absolutely can’t want to find out.

