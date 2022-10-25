This very controversial hairstyle is making a comeback thanks to Kim Kardashian 😱

by Emma Hawkins |

Whilst Gen Z teens on TikTok will tell you that side-partings are ugly, if there’s one person we trust to dish out style advice, it’s Kim Kardashian. Spoiler alert: She’s loving the look.

In a stream of snaps shared to her Instagram account, the reality star has been swooping her platinum-white hair over to the side, and frankly, we’re obsessed.

From sleek and straight, with one side covering her eye, to a 90s-style blowout with huge cascading curls, the 41-year-old has officially brought the millennial-loved look back to life.

Kim’s hairstyle has already got the approval of her celeb pals, with model Em Ratajkowski commenting “side part” on one of her pics and posting a heart-eye emoji. Her fans also weighed in, with one person writing: “The side part is everything”.

Another jokes: “And just like that, the side part came back in style”.

If Kim’s influencer power is anything to go off, we’re expecting the side part to be huge by the new year – but don’t take our word for it. Instead, take it from celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge, who says: “It’s definitely time that the side-parting returned, and I can see this look becoming really popular in the coming months.”

“My clients Molly-Mae, Ekin-Su and Maura are all loving the look,” he adds. “It’s a great option for those wanting extra volume and when worn down, a deep side-part oozes chic”.

To take on the trend, Carl recommends identifying the “best side” of your face and styling your fringe accordingly. “Start by using a pin tail comb to create a precise, sharp parting.”

He then suggests setting your new side fringe in place. The Carl Bembridge Hair and Makeup Flat Clips (£14.99) are great for this. Then, for a “soldier-strong hold” don’t forget hairspray.