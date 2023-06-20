TikTok can’t get enough of this £6 Benefit Mascara dupe

Finding the perfect mascara is usually a journey we all have to go on at some point in our lives. Because having long, full lashes is a need not a want, as it pulls together any and every makeup look.

Sadly though, sometimes the ultimate mascara doesn't come at a budget-friendly price, and spending upward of £20 is the only option for glorious long eyelashes. Either that or you can buy a lash serum and hope for the best.

Recently though, there is one mascara that has taken over the TikTok beauty community as it is suspected to be a dupe of Benefit's Roller Lash (£25.50). It's the E.L.F. Lash 'N Roll Mascara, and it retails for just £6.

A curling mascara with a unique curved brush made to lift and sculpt your own lashes, we can see why TikTokers are raving about it. TikTok user @skinbeautybysam tried on both the E.L.F. and the Benefit mascara to compare the products, saying she "did not see a difference." We're sold.

Reviewers are also obsessed with the mascara, with one saying it "Makes lashes longer and separates very well without clumping and seems to make them feel softer."

"This is a fabulous mascara. I love the brush as it’s easy to apply and I don’t get mascara all over the place," said another.

So what are you waiting for? Save some hard-earned cash and get your hands on the E.L.F. dupe. Check it out below...

SHOP: Benefit Roller Lash dupe