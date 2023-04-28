14 celebrities who swear by this very extremely affordable mascara brand

Nothing beats buying a new beauty product as recommended by our favourite celebrities. This week's endorsement? Yet another Maybelline mascara, priced at a budget-friendly £7, as loved by Saffron Barker.

But Saffron isn't the only celeb that loves Maybelline's products, which is perfect if you are looking for a new mascara but aren't keen on taking out a loan for gloriously long lashes.

Vogue Williams, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Love Island's Jessie Wynter are some of the many other celebs that are obsessed with the cult beauty brand and its mascara collection, and with so many options to choose from, we aren't at all surprised. They're so good, in fact, they'd give your local lash tech a run for their money.

But finding the right mascara for your desired look is a difficult task in itself, with some products focussing more on volumising lashes, and others lengthening. But worry not, because Maybelline is sure to have your mascara match in heaven, and we are here to help you find it, with the help of our fave celebs.

Check out their top picks below...

