Molly-Mae Hague loves this £8 mascara so much, she wore it to the Barbie Premiere

When it comes to make-up, we are always on the lookout for a shiny new beauty product that will revolutionise our whole routine. If like us, you're always on the hunt for a new mascara to find the ultimate one to add volume, length and thickness.

One product that has quite frankly dominated our FYP is the Sky High mascara from Maybelline and it's for good reason. Retailing at just £8 on Amazon, it has racked up an impressive 251.5 million views on TikTok and is used by all of the celeb lot, including Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Recently Molly-Mae graced the Barbie movie premiere red carpet and it's safe to say, she looked absolutely stunning in pink. Not only did she nail the fuschia memo, but Molly-Mae's glam was also on point. Especially, her super fluttery lashes.

Dying to know what make-up she wore? Luckily we spotted that Molly-Mae's MUA for the evening shared the product breakdown on Insta and it's made us want to run out and buy EVERYTHING.

It's no surprise that the viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara was used to get Molly-Mae's lashes looking incredible to walk the red carpet.

Looking to shop? Keep scrolling to shop and find out our honest review:

SHOP: Maybelline Sky High Mascara

Why did the Sky High mascara go viral?

People have been raving about the Sky High Mascara on TikTok thanks to its incredible lengthening and thickening effect. After just two to three layers the waterproof formula gives you the false lash effect, all with zero clumping.

The innovative "Flex Tower" brush promises to extend every single lash from root to tip, while the formula actually contains bamboo extract, which makes your eyelashes appear fuller. We love to see it.

TikTok stars such a @daniellemarcan, @sophdoeslife and @zozoroe have tried, tested and loved the Sky High Mascara for giving them 'tarantula lashes'. LOL.

Maybelline's Sky High mascara - an honest review

Reviewed by heat's Shopping Editor, Aimee Jakes

Let's get straight into it, I adored this mascara. I'm not blessed in the eyelash department, yet this generously coated every single lash and made them long and luscious. It's everything I want from an everyday mascara at an affordable price. Does anyone else find the most expensive mascaras can sometimes be the worst?

Don't be put off by the fact it's waterproof, the formula comes off easily with some micellar water or an oil based cleanser.

The Sky High mascara is really long wearing and smudge proof, too. It's one of the only formulas that doesn't land on my cheeks just in time for a 10am meeting.

Cons? Personally, I found the Benefit They're Real Mascara gave my lashes slightly more oomph and sadly they my eyes didn't look as impressive at the TikTokers on my FYP (short lash probs!) but I will continue to buy this when I run out. For under £8, it is truly incredible.

Shop the Sky High Mascara by Maybelline, here.

