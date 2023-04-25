Molly-Mae Hague’s MUA reveals £15 go-to primer for ridiculously glowing skin

Let's be honest, we love seeing Molly-Mae Hague all over our social media feeds since she graced the Love Island villa back in 2019. Whenever Molly-Mae hits up a red carpet or uploads a vid to her YouTube channel, we're dying to know what products she's wearing so we can recreate her dreamy, glowing skin and a classic nude lip.

Molly-Mae regularly thanks her loyal glam squad who create her red-carpet make-up or put together the looks we see on many of her PLT latest campaigns. Hollie Flynn, Molly-Mae’s go-to make-up artist, often takes to Insta to share the product breakdown she uses on her celeb clients.

If like us, you've been waiting to find out what products Molly uses to get her make-up looking flawless and glowy - we finally have the answer. In a recent shoot in Nice, Hollie took to Insta to reveal that she prepped and primed Molly-Mae's skin with the iconic Weleda Skin Food (£11.65) followed by the SOSU Dripping Gold But First Base (£14.95) to get the perfect, camera-ready base.

Struggling to get your hands on Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter? Worry not. The SOSU Dripping Gold But First Base Illuminating Booster can be used in a very similar way to the original CT product to instantly add a dewy glow before applying foundation.

SOSU Dripping Gold But First Base - Caramel

Dying to know what else Hollie uses on Molly-Mae? She also took to her Insta story to answer a selection of questions written by her followers and dished the details as to what make-up products are her staples.

Hollie revealed she loves using the BPerfect Illuminating Primer (£12.95) and the Iconic London Radiance Booster (£32) and has them in her kit at all times to use on many of the celebs or models she's making up.

SHOP: Molly-Mae's MUA go-to primers

BPerfect Perfection Illuminating Primer

Iconic London Radiance Booster

Any Molly-Mae fans will know the struggle of finding out what the PLT Creative Director's go-to lip combo is. Thanks to Molly's MUA spilling the beans, we can find out exactly what lip products are her current faves.

Shop: Some of the fave lip products used on Molly-Mae

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream

Morphe Lip Pencil - Sweet Tea