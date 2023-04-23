Jessie Wynter talks skincare routines, farm life and the £12 glow drops all the girls in the villa were fighting over

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Jessie Wynter, the Australian-born Love Island series 9 contestant who effortlessly won over all of our hearts during her seven week stint, alongside fellow contestant (and now-boyfriend!), Will Young. So, how has life been for the pair since leaving the villa?

"We're doing amazing," Jessie tells heat. "I'm actually living with Will out on the farm at the moment. It feels so crazy, we're just living life together. He's out working on the farm almost every single day, I go out and help him some days, not every single day because it's hard work, I'll give him that much. But it has been really nice!"

As well as being an all-round icon, Jessie made history for being the first Love Island Australia star to then enter the UK version (alongside Aaron Waters). How did the two Love Islands compare, you ask? The UK version was a lot more intense, says Jessie.

"When you'd wake up in the morning on Love Island Australia, you could go get breakfast when you wanted, do a little workout. However, I found that there was more structure to your day with the UK one." Interesssting.

Jessie chats self-care routines, journalling and really great advice...

On self-care

What does the ultimate self-care Sunday look like for Jessie?

"I am all about self-care. I think it's so important to take the time to wind down and have a moment to yourself. So my ultimate self-care Sunday would start off with getting enough sleep, having a bit of a lay-in, and relaxing in the morning. I think starting your day off in a relaxed state of mind is so important.

"I would then go for a long walk, I think getting outside and moving your body is so important. I don't think you need to be doing hectic workouts all the time, but sometimes something like just a long walk outside is the perfect thing for your mind. I love to chuck a podcast on and listen to some good music.

"Then cleaning, I love cleaning. I actually journal a lot, so sitting down doing a bit of a reflection on my week writing in my gratitude and what I want to achieve the following week.

"I also love to do a face mask. I love anything with peptides in it for me, peptides just leave my skin feeling dewy. Then just relaxing, even having a bit of a cheat meal, like having some comfort food, some ice cream. I think just having that whole balance, doing what you want to do, and just taking that day off to really spend time with yourself."

On fake tan

"I use the Tanologist Self Tan Water (£14.94) It's really good because it doesn't rub off, so if I am on a busy schedule, I can actually pop it on, because it doesn't rub off on your clothes. It's not thick and it goes on clear, so I can actually leave it on throughout the day and then wash it off in the evening.

"I also have the beautiful Tanologist Tanning Face Drops (£12.94) So you can just put it in with your moisturiser, and whenever I wear it on my face, I won't even have to wear make-up. So I'll just put the tanning drops in with my moisturiser, and my skin looks so glowy, so that's how I get away with not wearing any make-up.

"All the girls in the villa were taking them, they were like, 'Give me some of these tanning drops on my face!' Everyone wanted them!"

On make-up favourites

Jessie looked incredible on Love Island, so which products did she love for filming?

"I love Maybelline! I love the Maybelline Superstay foundation (£8.71), it's so so good. I also think that the Sleek Cream Contour Kit (£11.99) and their highlighters and blushes are just so good, and they're quite well-priced.

"In the villa, they gave us a lot of Fenty Beauty, I didn't actually use that before going in but love that one. Then Iconic London has quite a few products. There were heaps bought in heaps into the villa, there was plenty of option there. I can't go past a good Maybelline mascara. I love the The Falsies Surreal Mascara by Maybelline(£11.99). Especially if you have a good eyelash curler, I think that is the key. I also love the Pillow Talk lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury (£27) and then I use NYX Brow Glue (£7.99) for my eyebrows.

"Do you know what, I am obsessed with Boots because we don't have Boots in Australia. Since I came out of the villa. I'm just like, 'Alright, let's just go to Boots!'

"Everything is at Boots, it is amazing. They were one of the sponsors of the show, so they were just bringing in all these new products from Boots, and I tell you what, when I left, that was like a shopping day. On that wall, we had so many products for us to use, and I packed as many as I could in my suitcase! And the ones that didn't pack in my suitcase, I went back to Boots and bought them anyways."

On make-up tricks from the villa

"The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Finishing Powder(£34). I've just started adding that over the top, and that powder changed my whole makeup look. It leaves you so flawless at the end because I had a setting powder but it just wasn't as good. I think adding that one to my make-up has changed everything. I bought it the minute I left the villa! I think that really enhances how flawless your skin looks, especially under your eyes.

"In terms of make-up hacks, I actually reverted back to not wearing false lashes in the villa, and just curling my eyelashes. Prior to the villa, I would always have false lashes or lash extensions, but what just curling your eyelashes can do with good mascara, I just love that look. So kinda like a makeup hack but going in reverse."

On hair

"So for my hair, I like to keep it simple. So I just use a hairdryer to dry my hair with like a nice rounded brush. And then I use a hair straightener and I actually do the curls with my straightener. So I'm a GHD girly, I've just always used GHD. My GHD hair straightener(£129) is so important to me and I think that's why I haven't really used many of the curling tongs and whatnot. Hair dry, brush it out, and then I get my hair straightener and I straighten the over the top bit and then just a nice curl through the ends. But I do think it's really important to use heat protectant so I just use the GHD heat protectant (£18.95)"

On skincare

"I am a skincare girly the minute, I turned 25 I was like, 'Alright let's go!' Particular products, I don't even know if people are talking about this one, but Charlotte Tilbury has their Magic Cream(£52) and it honestly makes your skin feel so like soft and light. Love it.

"Then I would always go for a bit of skin cycling so I have I put retinol on every second night. like a vitamin A. Then a beautiful vitamin C, I have is really nice squalane and vitamin C rose oil, it's actually from Australia, from Bio Essence (£57) and I pop that on my face under my moisturiser and love. But I am quite flexible with most of my skincare products as long as I get my vitamin A, B, and C, I think those ones are so important."

On wellness habits

"For me, it's waking up, doing my skincare routine, going for a long walk, and writing in a journal. I think that is just one of the best things you can do for yourself, getting a journal, because it's putting your thoughts from your brain to paper. You don't have to speak to anyone about it, but it just helps you feel so much clearer for the day. I think it's also really good to be able to visualise what you want to do, and practicing gratitude. I think those things are really important.

"Obviously keeping active is huge for me, even in the villa, I would always find time on my own to go do a little mini workout. Obviously working out releases endorphins, it's just so good for de-stressing. So I think incorporating little bits of that in your day, every day is just so important. You don't have to be like working out for two hours, it could literally be like 10 minutes of pilates or a little 10-minute workout on the floor. Five minutes of journaling - it doesn't have to be anything extreme. But it's just taking those small amounts of time out of your day, to make sure that you stay grounded, and you've got that time to think for yourself."

On life-changing podcasts

"So what I do with podcasts is I don't necessarily listen to the same podcast all the time. I will go into Spotify or even do a TikTok search, and I generally look for motivation or self-help podcasts.

"I like Working Hard, Hardly Working by Grace Beverley, I think she's really great and I love the people that she interviews. Because at the surface level, you look at all these successful people and forget how hard they actually work to get there. I also like to listen to the Mindset Mentor, just short, sharp episodes.

"But if you go into TikTok and type in there, I find new podcast episodes every day. I think as well, it's so great to listen to multiple different people and all their different opinions and aspects, instead of just listening to the same person every single day, because everyone has a different look and a different take."

On great advice

"I've been listening to a lot of podcasts about slowing it down. I think taking it slow, slowing it down and going at your own pace. There's no need to rush anything. This could apply to people in any industry, but there's always going to be more work to do. But there's no greater time than now to work and listen to yourself."

"Especially in social media, I feel like I could always be working. You could always be doing better, but the thing is, you need to appreciate where you are at now. The slower you go now, the longer you'll be able to sustain and it's important to think about and plan in the long term. Taking it slow is what's gonna get you there, instead of rushing and hurrying and burning yourself out. The number one person in your life is you, so you need to be the best version of yourself and to achieve that you need to listen to yourself, slow it down and take that time to have some self-care."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Friends. I’ve watched it a million times! I've always got Friends on in the background.

How do you like your cuppa? I always love it with a good biscuit. I'm from Australia and so we have Tim Tams there, they are so good.

Go-to loungewear brand? I shop a lot at PrettyLittleThing. I think they just have so many good tracksuits. I also love an Australian brand called STAX, I always buy stuff from there.

Favourite face mask? Charlotte Tilbury actually has a really nice face mask their Goddess Skin Clay Mask (£40) is beautiful.

Go-to takeaway order? McDonald's, I love a good McDonald's! So your UK menu is different to the Australian one, we can have an all day breakfast in Australia! I am in love with the grilled chicken wrap, otherwise a medium McChicken meal with a Diet Coke.