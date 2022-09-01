Glossybox has launched a Barbie box and it’s everything

Runner-up This box is a true classic and we can't help but have a soft spot for it. Each box comes with cute minis so you can try out different products, plus a full-sized product in the occasional delivery, which is really exciting. The boxes can include anything from make-up to haircare and the brands included are high-quality. You can take a quiz beforehand, so the products are tailored to what you want to use. The boxes themselves are always themed and beautifully designed, so you can reuse them afterwards. You can get them monthly, every six months or annually, so it's really flexible, too.

Review: "I really love Birchbox and have been using them on and off for years. It feels like a little monthly present to myself, and always gives me the chance to try new, fun products that I never would have tried before! Their customer support is also great, always very helpful and friendly."