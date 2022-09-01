Glossybox has launched a Barbie box and it’s everything

If you're in the market for a new beauty subscription box and you love a bit of Barbie – you’re in luck. Glossybox has released its limited-edition box for September and the theme is based on the queen herself...There’s no better way to start getting into beauty subscription boxes than with Glossybox and we're ob-sessed. The Glossybox X Barbie limited edition box is now on sale for subscribers (£30) and non-subscribers (£40).
GLOSSYBOX x Barbie Limited Edition Box
Forget just Wednesdays for wearing pink, this box is full of the best pink beauty products fit for a Barbie girl. Ideal for pamper nights, this limited edition box is full of iconic brands to bring back all the feels of being a child again.
You can find brands such as By Terry, Rodial, Spectrum, Made by Mitchell and Soap & Glory just to name a few. This limited edition box features nine full-size beauty products and two deluxe-size products worth over £130.
Beauty subscription boxes are a must-have for everyone from beauty addicts (guilty as charged) to those of you who want to try some new products. The market is full of skincare, self-care and cosmetic products claiming to be your new bestie, but sometimes trying out a selection can help you on the path of beauty self-discovery. Take a peek at our round-up of the best beauty subscription boxes available to see what catches your eye.
Best Beauty Subscription boxes:
1. GLOSSYBOX Beauty Box Subscription
Best mystery beauty box GLOSSYBOX knows what it's doing when it comes to beauty subscription boxes and honestly, we stan. You can subscribe to get these boxes monthly or yearly and you won't regret it. You can pay upfront or spread the cost, so it's easy to pick a plan that works for you. Each super stunning box comes with five beauty products valued at over £50. Being a GLOSSYBOX subscriber gives you exclusive discounts, limited-edition boxes and opportunities to enter competitions, plus the discovery of products from iconic and up and coming brands.
Review: "Just got my GLOSSYBOX as a little treat to myself each month and I am absolutely made up with the products in June's box!!!! Love the vitamin C scrub woohoo and it's so exciting to open the beautiful box"
2. LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Subscription
Editor's pick For just £13 a month, you'll receive six amazing beauty products that are worth over £55 - talk about a bargain. You'll be getting drool-worthy products straight to your doorstep each month.
Review: "I am so so pleased with my beauty box! It's my first time ordering one so I was apprehensive as to whether it would be worth it, but it really is! It comes beautifully packaged in a lovely box and the items inside are amazing value for money. I love that you get a little magazine inside telling about your products and how to get the most out of them. I've now subscribed and can't wait for next month!"
3. BirchBox
Runner-up This box is a true classic and we can't help but have a soft spot for it. Each box comes with cute minis so you can try out different products, plus a full-sized product in the occasional delivery, which is really exciting. The boxes can include anything from make-up to haircare and the brands included are high-quality. You can take a quiz beforehand, so the products are tailored to what you want to use. The boxes themselves are always themed and beautifully designed, so you can reuse them afterwards. You can get them monthly, every six months or annually, so it's really flexible, too.
Review: "I really love Birchbox and have been using them on and off for years. It feels like a little monthly present to myself, and always gives me the chance to try new, fun products that I never would have tried before! Their customer support is also great, always very helpful and friendly."
4. Roccabox
Best beauty box for trending items Boosting your beauty game is super easy with this box. Each monthly box looks unique and comes with five to seven beauty products inside. You can also pick to receive the boxes every three, six or 12 months if you want them less frequently. You can also purchase a one-off limited-edition box that would make such a cute gift for the beauty-obsessed person in your life. The boxes always include the latest products, so you'll feel pampered and in the know when you use them.
Review: "Lovely selection of items. Can't wait to see what's next. A great opportunity to try new products and get new things you wouldn't otherwise find!"
5. Friction Free Shaving
Best for hair removal If you shave, you know the struggle. Between razor bumps, itchiness and cuts every five seconds, hair removal is by far the most annoying part of our self-care routine. Luckily, Friction Free Shaving (FFS) has come to our rescue in so. many. ways. In the fight against pink tax, plastic waste and animal cruelty, FFS is everything you want in a personal care brand and more. You can revolutionise your shaving routine by getting one premium SmoothGlide razor to your door every month, as well as extras such as shaving cream, scrub and balm.
Review: "I have had an amazing experience with ffs! I used to suffer with razor rash really badly and discovered ffs a few years ago and have never had a rash since! I'd recommend this company to anyone looking to purchase a new razor, I'd rate more than 5 stars if I could!"
6. Cohorted
Best sustainable beauty box Cohorted loves connecting beauty lovers with premium products and its boxes reflect that. The products are full-sized and picked out especially by experts who know what the customer wants. Its slogan is 'Be You Be Beautiful' and the company loves embracing all types of beauty, which we love. The boxes that your products arrive in are sustainable too, so this subscription gives us warm and squishy feels. You'll get nearly £100 worth of luxury products monthly, so what are you waiting for?
Review: "I absolutely love these Cohorted Beauty Boxes. It feels like Christmas every time I receive mine! The products are always so beautifully presented and I just love the idea of trying so many different products without the extra cost of having to buy them individually. I hadn't heard of a lot of the brands until I started receiving my boxes but now I've heard of most of them. Great value for money and excellent customer service."
7. MaskTime
Best face mask beauty box Who doesn't love a sheet mask after a long day? They're the easy, no-mess way of giving your skin a health kick. MaskTime has two monthly subscriptions available, either four masks or seven masks so you can get a great selection of sheet masks to pamper yourself with. There's the Glow Starter kit for K beauty newbies that has four masks inside and the Glow Setter kit that has seven masks and is for mask lovers who want variety. You can cancel anytime, so it's totally stress free.
What is a beauty subscription box?
A monthly beauty subscription box is a standard on the market these days, and there’s a reason for that. They’re super cute, fun and you get to try new stuff. Beauty subscription box services will put a mixture of sample and full-sized products, including skincare and make-up, in a box for you to then enjoy and try. You’ll get well-known brands, plus some unknown but iconic products that are waiting to be found. Most are monthly, but lots of companies let you skip a month or pick how frequently they come. However you do it, they’re a fun treat.
What can I expect in a beauty subscription box?
For starters, expect to be impressed. Loads of brands love working with subscription services so they can get their products out there. You’ll even get full-sized products in some boxes so you can really try them out and see what you think. Whether you crave make-up, self-care items or skincare, there will be a beauty box that caters to you.
Are beauty subscription boxes worth it?
If you’re someone who loves adding to the beauty collection or just need to refresh your make-up bag, then they’re totally worth it. You’ll get major discounts on some full-sized products and easy to access samples that you may never have used before. It’s convenient, plus super exciting getting a cute AF package for yourself every month. You’ll discover new brands and save money doing it. Can’t complain about that.
What to look for when buying a beauty subscription box:
Before choosing the perfect box for you, it's worth thinking about a few things:
• Which products will you get the most use out of? If make-up is your holy grail, you may wish to stick to a box that offers this above all else. Similarly, if skincare or cruelty-free products are most important to you, opt for one of those. You don't want to end up with loads of products you'll never use.
• What's your budget? Finding a box with a flexible plan is beneficial if your bank balance is a little unpredictable, or if you're saving for something like a holiday or Christmas presents. You don't want to be tied in and end up sliding into your overdraft.
• How often would you like a beauty subscription box delivered? Again, flexibility with your plan is key, as you may not actually need a box every month - maybe three-monthly or six-monthly would work for you.