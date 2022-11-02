Glossier launch a ‘hot chocolate flavoured’ lip balm and it’s already viral on TikTok

Glossier's Balm Dotcom is everyone's dream lip balm. The hydrating formula is jam-packed with antioxidants to nourish dry lips, and if you thought it couldn't get any better - it just did.

The much-loved beauty brand just launched the Balm Dotcom Swiss Miss (£10), a brand new flavour of the best-selling product with hints of cocoa, vanilla, and sugar strands. The key ingredients are castor seed oil, beeswax and lanolin, all three of which are moisture and hydration powerhouses. Swipe it across your pout for a gorgeous sheer brown tint, and voila - you've got the perfect low-maintenance autumnal lip.

The £10 lip balm is already making waves on TikTok thanks to smelling like actual IRL hot chocolate and brown lip balm in general is all the rage right now. Influencers and creators are using a tinted lip balm to recreate a (very Hailey Bieber) 'no make-up make-up' look, and we want a piece of the brown lip balm pie ASAP.

We've hunted down the best brown lip balms available - including Glossier's Swiss Miss flavour - to help you replicate the easy-breezy autumnal pout. Shop our top picks below.