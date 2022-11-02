Glossier launch a ‘hot chocolate flavoured’ lip balm and it’s already viral on TikTok

Glossier's Balm Dotcom is everyone's dream lip balm. The hydrating formula is jam-packed with antioxidants to nourish dry lips, and if you thought it couldn't get any better - it just did.
The much-loved beauty brand just launched the Balm Dotcom Swiss Miss (£10), a brand new flavour of the best-selling product with hints of cocoa, vanilla, and sugar strands. The key ingredients are castor seed oil, beeswax and lanolin, all three of which are moisture and hydration powerhouses. Swipe it across your pout for a gorgeous sheer brown tint, and voila - you've got the perfect low-maintenance autumnal lip.
The £10 lip balm is already making waves on TikTok thanks to smelling like actual IRL hot chocolate and brown lip balm in general is all the rage right now. Influencers and creators are using a tinted lip balm to recreate a (very Hailey Bieber) 'no make-up make-up' look, and we want a piece of the brown lip balm pie ASAP.
We've hunted down the best brown lip balms available - including Glossier's Swiss Miss flavour - to help you replicate the easy-breezy autumnal pout. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Brown Lip Balms
The cult-favourite lip balm will nourish dry, chafed lips while leaving you with a subtle chestnut brown tint. Gorge.
Another product loved by TikTok is the Summer Friday lip butter in brown sugar. The formula will instantly soothe and hydrate your lips, leaving just the slightest touch of colour and a delicious hint of brown sugar flavour.
If you don't already know, the Laniege lip sleeping mask is dreamy AF. It's also Kate and Lila Moss's favourite lip balm, and to make things better - it's now available in a warm chocolate tone.
Unsurprisingly, Fenty beauty has also swooped in with a gorgeous brown lip balm named Cocoa Drizzle. It's rich, non-greasy and infused with shea and mango seed butter for a buttery smooth finish. It's also 100 per cent cruelty-free, which we love.
Harnessing the power of Vitamin E, the e.l.f lip shine is as hydrating as it gets.
This best-selling Lip Treatment is more than a lip balm. Infused with a blend of anti-oxidant blackcurrant and grapeseed oils, the Fresh formula will leave you with plump and dewy lips, and a subtle brown tint.