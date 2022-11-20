The best Cult Beauty Black Friday deals to restock your beauty cupboard

Pampering and treating ourselves is what Black Friday is truly about, from lush skincare products to fab eyeshadow palettes, we're here for it. And when it comes to beauty products, we have a few go-to brands, including Cult Beauty.

The Black Friday fun is here, so it's time to get your sale-shopping hat on - this is serious business.

With such a wide range of products and brands available, it's an excellent retailer to shop from. We’ll be updating this page with the best Cult Beauty deals across the festive season, so make sure to keep an eye on this page.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 is officially Friday 25 November, but deals are expected to run throughout November as well as across the weekend to Cyber Monday.

Surprise, the Black Friday fun has already started at Cult Beauty by offering 30% off 16 of best-selling brands like Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Olaplex, Glow Recipe, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Paula's Choice.

Use code: SPREE at checkout to make the most of this amazing deal.

The best Cult Beauty Black Friday deals

Discounts are correct at time of publishing.

What is Cult Beauty?

It is a massive UK-based beauty retailer which stocks plenty of products - from serums and night creams to beauty advent calendars. Aside from offering such a wide range of products, they also stock hundreds of different beauty brands, this is what makes them so popular and such a useful brand to shop from. Rather than having to individually select your top items from different places, you can just use the Cult Beauty retailer.

Our top tips for shopping smart in the sales

With fewer people heading to the high street and more of us doing our shopping online, it's definitely worth working smarter, rather than harder.

Sign up for newsletters

Brands will often let their subscribers know about early access deals and discount codes, so it's worth signing up for your favourite haunts before the sales start. You can always unsubscribe once you're done!

Stick to your budget

Nobody wants to be in their overdraft come 3 January, so definitely set yourself a budget and try not to go over. Otherwise, it'll be beans on toast for dinner all month...

Make a list