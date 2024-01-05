TikTok is obsessed with this £6.99 Fenty highlighter dupe that gives a ‘stunning’ glow

We all know that TikTok is the best place to discover the world's best-kept beauty secrets - it's a service we couldn't live without. Its speciality? Revealing the best beauty dupes to allow us to save some money, while filling our make-up bags and skincare shelves with the ultimate in must-have products.

Fenty Beauty has provided us with some essential beauty buys in recent times, but its products do come with a price tag that doesn't always suit our budgets - although we will always splash out on Gloss Bomb. Love highlighter? Us too. Glowing skin is every gal's best friend and Fenty's offering is some of the best in the business.

The Fenty Diamond Bomb Veil Highlighter £32, in particular, is known for leaving the skin looking lit from within. Don't fancy parting with thirty quid? After Christmas and the Boxing Day sales, saving money is definitely high on our list going into 2024. Luckily for us, Makeup Revolution has done what it does best and provided us with a killer Fenty dupe that only costs £6.99.

With the help of TikTok, we spotted this very similar highlighter from the brand and it's safe to say we think both products deliver a gorgeous glow. Makeup Revolution is known for its viral yet affordable products that give an original product a run for its money, so you know it's going to be good.

The Beam Bright hashtags have received tens of thousands of views since the products launched in early December. One TikTik fan commented, "These highlighters are absolutely stunning", while another said, "It’s giving Fenty beauty, I need to try this 😍"

If you love a show-stopping highlighter but don't fancy breaking the bank this Jan - we recommend trying the Beam Bright Highlighter from Makeup Revolution.

SHOP: The £6.99 Fenty Diamond Bomb dupe