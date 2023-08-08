Love Island’s Leah Taylor wore this cult-favourite £18 lip gloss to the reunion

Let's talk lip gloss. As we know a glossy lip is every Love Island girl's essential no matter the occasion. Whether you love a no-make-up day popping to the gym or love wearing full glam, lip gloss is a make-up bag must-have.

Love Island is sadly over for another year but luckily we got our final dose of villa drama thanks to last night's reunion. We loved to see this year's islanders back together and looking stunning including bombshell Leah Taylor. We spotted Leah applying the cult favourite Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb to get her lips looking extra juicy to compliment her glam make-up look.

Don't fancy splurging £18? When a gal has bills to pay, we understand the need to find some incred beauty dupes that promise to not break the bank. FYI: Maybelline recently released the Lifter Gloss to give the original a run for its money and for £8.99, you can't say no.