Love Island’s Leah Taylor wore this cult-favourite £18 lip gloss to the reunion

Let's talk lip gloss. As we know a glossy lip is every Love Island girl's essential no matter the occasion. Whether you love a no-make-up day popping to the gym or love wearing full glam, lip gloss is a make-up bag must-have.
Love Island is sadly over for another year but luckily we got our final dose of villa drama thanks to last night's reunion. We loved to see this year's islanders back together and looking stunning including bombshell Leah Taylor. We spotted Leah applying the cult favourite Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb to get her lips looking extra juicy to compliment her glam make-up look.
fentybeauty.com
Let's be honest, the Love Island gals know a thing or two about what to pack in those famous personalised suitcases. From the queen of Love Island, Maya Jama to OG islanders Molly-Mae Hague, Chloe Burrows and Millie Court, we've discovered the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is a complete make-up bag STAPLE.
Don't fancy splurging £18? When a gal has bills to pay, we understand the need to find some incred beauty dupes that promise to not break the bank. FYI: Maybelline recently released the Lifter Gloss to give the original a run for its money and for £8.99, you can't say no.
Don't just take our word for it, we've scoured the internet to find all our fave celebs who swear by this iconic lip gloss including all the shade variations. Recognise any of your faves?
Celebs who love the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb
Molly-Mae Hague
You know the drill, if Molly-Mae loves a product, it's a given we're going to fall in LOVE. Molly often takes to her YouTube channel to keep her subscribers up to date with her daily life. In one of Molly's vids, she revealed she loves to wear the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Colour Drip Lip Cream as a finishing touch to her make-up routine.
Maya Jama
We're totally OBSESSED with Maya Jama as she presents this year's winter Love Island. Maya's go-to MUA Letitia Sophia, took to her Insta to reveal the make-up breakdown she uses. One product that instantly caught our eye was Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Colour Drip Lip Cream in the shade 'Fenty Glow'.
Samie Elishi
This year's third-place islander, Samie Elishi had us hooked with her beauty tips and killer outfits throughout her time in the villa. Luckily for us, Samie's MUA, Lielle Neury recently took to her Instagram to reveal that she wore the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Sweet Mouth to the Love Island reunion to create her statement nude lip and we loved the finish result.
Ellie Spence
Ellie Spence recently sat down with us to share her Love Island beauty secrets and we weren't surprised that this iconic gloss was in her make-up stash. Ellie revealed she was obsessed with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb during her time in the villa and it was everybody’s go-to every day. Need we say more?
Millie Court
Queen of Love Island 2021, Millie Court won over the nation when she entered the iconic villa. After leaving Love Island, Millie revealed that her and the girls were obsessed with the Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow. Millie said: "Me and the girls would literally go through a bottle of this a week, I’m not joking we were obsessed with it, and I now use it literally every single day."
Chloe Burrows
Millie Court wasn't the only gal who was OBSESSED with this iconic gloss, fellow islander Chloe Burrows was also a huge fan.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu
It's no secret that Ekin-Su caused some dramz last year when she entered the Love Island 2022 villa we loved to see it. We often saw Ekin-Su catching the boys' eye as she worked out in the gym. During last year's series, Ekin was spotted using the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-On Lip Luminizer to create the ultimate no make-up, make-up look.
Tanya Manhenga
Glued to your screens every night at 9 pm? Same here girl. Our gal Tanya is super loved up with partner Shaq but how will they cope during Casa Amor? This year's beauty sponsor, Boots shared that Tanya is loving the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Lip Luminizer to perfect her pout whilst in the villa.
Lana Jenkins
Lana has become one of our fave gals this season and we usually spot her in a glossy lip. Dying to know what she uses? Luckily for you, we have the inside scoop. Lana LOVES to wear the Fenty Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer Cold Heart'd paired with a nude liner.
Joanna Chimonides
Joanna Chimonides graced the 2019 Love Island villa and coupled up with Michael in Casa Amor. Remember all the drama it caused with winner Amber Gill? She sat down with heatworld last year to dish the details of her go-to beauty routine. Joanna revealed that she uses the MAC Spice Lip Liner all over her lips and then puts the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb on top. Joanna went on to say her lip combo is: "Such a good duo."
Dani Dyer
Love Island OG, Dani Dyer often takes to TikTok to share her current beauty faves. In a recent GRWM, Dani finished her make-up look with a classic nude lip: MAC Lip Pencil - Spice topped with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb for a super glossy finish.
Amber Turner
TOWIE's Amber Turner is often seen looking camera-ready thanks to the some cult beauty products. She shared her beauty faves on TikTok which included Weleda Skin Food, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb.
Paige Thorne
Paige Thorne sat down with heatworld not long after she left the Love Island villa last year to dish the details of her self-care routine. Paige revealed that all the girls in the villa used the [Coffee and Kissy Lip Liner by Morphe {href='https://uk.morphe.com/products/color-pencil-coffee-kissy' target='_blank' rel='noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow'}) topped with a lip gloss. Paige said: "I love the Fenty Gloss Bomb in the shade 'Glow Heat' ."
Sharon Gaffka
Another Love Island OG who loves wearing this iconic gloss. When sharing her beauty routine, Sharon said that she loves to wear anything glossy. She went on to say: "The NYX Professional Makeup Milky Gloss Lip Gloss and the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb are my two go-to's."