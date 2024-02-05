Love Island’s Georgia Steel reveals unusual £5 beauty trick for ‘making your eyes pop’

From falling short on her 'I'm loyal, babe!' catchphrase and being crowned 'Most Sneaky All Star' at the PDA Awards to Callum Jones clapping back with, "The proof's in the pudding, Yorkshire pudding,' it's fair to say Georgia Steel had a tough night in the Love Island All Stars villa.

But to be fair to the girl, it is a dating show! And dating she is!

Aside from the Toby/Tom/Callum, er, square, you cannot deny that the Love Islander has been serving in the looks department. With her staple Prada sunglasses, barely-there fringe and impeccably fluffy brows, we need to know her entire beauty routine and pronto.

Thankfully, the 25-year-old shared all her beauty know-how in a TikTok video and we were surprised to learn she has a favourite beauty trick for making your eyes pop. It's so good, she 'always carries it in her handbag.' Well, Gee did say she was most grateful for her 'long hair and eyes'...

Please enter, Optrex Brightening & Dazzling Eye Drops, which is officially Georgia Steel's favourite beauty trick.

During the 'Updated everyday makeup routine' video, she shared, "Eye drops. I always, always use eye drops now and I always pack them in my handbag. I just feel like they really make your eyes pop, so I always pop some of them in."

Many fans raced to the comments to ask, 'Which eye drops do you use?' although the Islander hasn't replied with the details, we could spot the Optrex Brightening Drops a mile off.

Optrex Brightening Drops promise to 'gently restore your eye's natural brightness so they can look and feel their best.'

Of course, when using something like eye drops, use sparingly and be sure to follow the packet instructions to a tee.

During the vid, Georgia also shared her go-to lip combination and it's a corker. She uses a MAC lipliner to line her lips 'ever so lightly' in 'either Spice or Whirl' and then goes in with a tub of Vaseline Cocoa Butter to keep the lips looking natural and hydrated.