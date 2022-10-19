The 7 La Roche-Posay products you need in your beauty arsenal, according to the heat team

La Roche-Posay is a brand that needs no introduction. It's an old faithful that we can always rely on, and even those with zero skincare knowledge have at least one product from LRP that they swear by. Now, the French skincare brand has taken TikTok by storm, so we've done a deep dive into the products that deserve your attention the most.
One of the brand's skincare heroes is the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume, known for its calming effect on acne-prone skin. The before and afters are MEGA (to say the least) and the best part is that the Baume is only £8. Crystal clear skin for under a tenner? Sign us up. The brand's SPF is also a huge hit thanks to the lack of a Casper the ghost glow - and don't even get us started on the magic that is the zinc spray.
La Roche-Posay has received glowing reviews from what feels like the entire internet, so we're sharing the best LRP products the heat team can't live without - and soon, neither will you. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The best La Roche-Posay products, according to the heat team
Chosen by Senior Commercial Content Writer, Marina Avraam
If you're yet to come across the internet-breaking Cicaplast Baume, then consider this your lucky day. The B5 Baume is highly soothing and formulated with Cicaplast, as well as panthenol, to intensely hydrate your skin. When I tell you I woke up with GLOWING skin the first time I used it, I'm not joking. Add this to your skincare routine and thank us later.
Chosen by Shopping Editor, Aimee Jakes
As someone with mild rosacea (read: turning an unsightly shade of pink as soon as I've left the house), I can't be without La Roche-Posay's dedicated serum. It's both cooling and hydrating and I've noticed such a difference since using it. Honestly, don't sleep on this. The clever formula also works wonders for your skin barrier, perfect for when I've gone a little wild with the ol' acid toner...
Chosen by Commercial Content Writer, Georgia Scott
My go-to whenever my skin is having a mad breakout. This gentle mist helps to treat and calm any angry spots. The zinc is antibacterial and controls any excess oil production.
Chosen by Deputy Editor, Jade Moscrop
A dream for oily-skinned gals, this formula goes to work to keep shine at bay without drying it out. It works so well under make-up, and this SPF version gives you protection against those pesky UV rays.
Chosen by Senior Commercial Content Writer, Marina Avraam
A fabulous all-rounder, La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo cleanser for sensitive skin ticks all my boxes. It's great value for money, significantly reduces the appearance of blackheads, and controls any breakouts. 10/10 from me.
Chosen by Commercial Content Writer, Caitlin Casey
Obviously, the cult fave from LRP is a must-have for everyday SPF (and I mean every single day - even in winter). This invisible fluid is silky and sinks straight into the skin. I can't even feel it once it's on and it goes perfectly under my make-up. It doesn't replace my moisturiser but it is definitely something I don't forget to add to my routine.
Can I live without it? No. Is 50+ SPF too much for every day? Absolutely not. It's my go-to face SPF every time.
Chosen by Deputy Editor, Jade Moscrop
I love the OG Anthelios UVMune 400 suncream but when I'm out and about and need to reapply, I'm reaching for the Face Mist. Great to pack in your carry-on, it can be worn over make-up and doesn't make your skin oily or feel tacky.