The 7 La Roche-Posay products you need in your beauty arsenal, according to the heat team

La Roche-Posay is a brand that needs no introduction. It's an old faithful that we can always rely on, and even those with zero skincare knowledge have at least one product from LRP that they swear by. Now, the French skincare brand has taken TikTok by storm, so we've done a deep dive into the products that deserve your attention the most.

One of the brand's skincare heroes is the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume, known for its calming effect on acne-prone skin. The before and afters are MEGA (to say the least) and the best part is that the Baume is only £8. Crystal clear skin for under a tenner? Sign us up. The brand's SPF is also a huge hit thanks to the lack of a Casper the ghost glow - and don't even get us started on the magic that is the zinc spray.

La Roche-Posay has received glowing reviews from what feels like the entire internet, so we're sharing the best LRP products the heat team can't live without - and soon, neither will you. Shop our top picks below.