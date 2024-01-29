  1. Home|
The best perfumes for date night 2024, as chosen by team heat

The scents we L-O-V-E

by Emma Hawkins |
Published
Bleu de Chanel

2
Jo Loves, Amber, Lime & Bergamot

3
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 

4
YSL Libre Intense 

5
KAYALI Oudgasm Vanilla Oud | 36

6
Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum

7
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever

8
YSL Black Opium

Are you after a new fragrance to wow your date this Valentine’s Day? Looking for gift ideas for a special someone – or maybe, you’re simply sick of your go-to light and breezy perfume and fancy something sensual instead, something to carry you into the night, something sexy and alluring, that oozes temptation and confidence. Well, good news. We can help with that,

Whether you like a scent that’s spicy, floral, has oud-like strength or you sway towards those gourmand types, with notes of creamy vanilla and caramel, there are lots of options out there, but as most fragrances these days are on the pricier side, it’s hard to commit to something you know you’ll be spritzing away.

That’s why, we’ve enlisted the help of some of heatworld’s editors and writers, who have each shared their go-to date-night scent, including picks from Jo Loves, Givenchy, Chanel, YSL and even some more affordable options, like the best-selling sprays by Sol De Janiero. Ready for some inspo? Keep scrolling.

1.

Scott Wells, Senior Style Writer

Bleu de ChanelChanel
Price: £72

www.theperfumeshop.com

Description

Bleu de Chanel is one of my absolute go-to fragrances. Its woody notes can be smelt immediately as

2.

Kate Martin, Style Editor

Jo Loves, Amber, Lime & BergamotJo Loves
Price: £78

www.joloves.com

Description

I'm in love with the new Jo Loves, Amber, Lime & Bergamot. It’s warm, elegant and comes wrapped in

3.

Ella Shire, Junior Style Writer

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist Sol de Janeiro
Price: £17.60 (was £22)

www.beautybay.com

Description

Day or night, this is my favourite indulgent fragrance. The brand’s 62 scent is a holiday in a

4.

Aimee Jakes, Shopping Editor

YSL Libre Intense YSL
Price: £56 (was £70)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Mastering that expensive yet very sexy smell, YSL's Libre never lets me down on date night. You

5.

Emma Hawkins, Style Writer

KAYALI Oudgasm Vanilla Oud | 36KAYALI
Price: £119

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

As a sweet-smelling scent lover, I’m obsessed with Kayali’s Vanilla 28. It’s sugary, sultry, and

6.

Phoebe Denman, Style Writer

Mugler Alien Eau de ParfumMugler
Price: £92

www.theperfumeshop.com

Description

If you want to ooze confidence the moment you enter the bar, add a few spritzes of Mugler Alien to

7.

Emma White, Senior Style Writer

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo ForeverJimmy Choo

Description

Jimmy Choo, I Want Choo Forever has been my go-to scent for date night ever since it launched a

8.

Cigdem Tanrioglu, Senior Style Writer

YSL Black OpiumYSL
Price: £81.73 (was £92)

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

I’m usually a fan of a feminine, floral scent and this classic perfume is the perfect mix of sweet

Emma Hawkins is a Style Writer at Bauer Media UK and specialises in all things fashion and beauty.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us