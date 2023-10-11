The Australian-loved skincare brand that promises to banish body acne for good

Paid Partnership

'Crikey mate, that's some good-looking skincare' is the same thought that crossed our minds when we first saw ETTO Australia's most recent campaign. Snakes, crocs and a whole lot of foam. It must have been one hell of a skincare shoot.

But, even the world's deadliest animals present on set that day weren't even the star of the show. Search: Premedicated All Over Body Foam. Made with antimicrobial coconut & ETTO pure Tea Tree oil, the internet sensation has been designed for sensitive and reactive skin.

It's the body foam's unique medicinal formula and clean ingredients (a high percentage of terpinen-4-ol in ETTO's Tea Tree Oil) that provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to fight against the skin bacteria that causes acne.

The benefits of this body foam don't stop there. If used daily as recommended, ETTO's body foam can assist in healing not just sensitive skin but also eczema, shaving rash, and psoriasis. AND can be used for scalp and hair health, particularly targeting dandruff.

One five-star reviewer said: “This medicated foam is now the only shower product that me and my family use EVERYDAY- a must try! To have something that is a completely natural antibacterial, beautiful to use and the fresh botanical scent is soooo nice - addicted! (great for stinky teens and husbands too as the tea tree helps with BO).

A second said: “This is surprisingly moisturising and feels really nourishing. My skin felt smooth after. It smells really fresh and different too, not sweet, can be used by everyone. Helped to ease some red itchy skin on my legs from heat rash as well. Recommend trying.”

Another commented on the body foam's versatility as an effective face cleanser: “I love this product. You don't need to use much so it will last a while. I like the silver can it comes in and the smell of tea tree oil. I use it on my face mostly for cleansing but all over body sometimes. I love the creamy foam.”