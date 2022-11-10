Should you blow all your money on The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer?

This single hairdryer basically broke the internet. Kim Kardashian, who? There’s been a whole debate around whether or not the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer is really worth the money. I’m determined to get to the bottom of it.

So, that’s when I decided I needed to try it out for myself! And, from the get-go, I knew I had to use this bad boy for my daily routine. Before I give away any spoilers, here are all the reasons I think the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer is f-cking amazeballs, and why you should too.

1 . STFU: It monitors the temperature

The thing about hair is you can damage it easily. Heat, products and the environment are just some of the stuff that can cause it. If you’re in a rush to leave the house, you might be tempted to crank up the heat. But, when you have light blonde hair as I have, it can leave it feeling like straw. Did you know that the state-of-the-art technology in a Dyson monitors the temperature? Although you can’t see this, it’ll prevent you from burning your hair. Hell yes.

2 . Say goodbye to arm ache

We’ve all been there… Standing in front of a mirror hoping to tame the wild beast that you usually call hair. When I (attempt) to give myself a bouncy blow-dry, I end up with pains in my neck and shoulder from where I’ve spent ages trying to get it right. As the motor is in the handle, the weight has been distributed better. Arm ache is a thing of the past and working your hairdryer into a funny angle is easier than ever before.

3 . It dries quickly

When I found out about the heat control, I thought I'd end up drying for longer. I certainly don't have time for that. But, I was surprised as from start to finish, it'll take time off your usual routine. You'll literally be styled and ready to go in under 10 minutes. Buzzing! I must admit, the three-speed and heat settings helped a lot. Flick it between settings for the best result.

PSST... If you have a hint of or MEGA frizzy or curly hair, this will work for you too! Just clip on the magnetic diffuser before blasting your locks.

4 . The purr (I mean sound) of the hairdryer

The worst thing about the whole experience of drying hair has to be the sound, right?

Mainly because you can’t hear anyone shout your name, a knock on the door or the Netflix series you’re trying to binge at the same time. Whether you're at the salon or home, you can’t escape the loud whooshing sound that these create. If this noise goes straight through you, you're in luck.

Even when you're close to your head with a brush, the whooshing sound on a Dyson isn't too much. Hun, this is everything we need and more!

5 . Healthy style

Tired of always having split ends? Dyson has had scientists test human hair and understand what causes splits, as well as other damage. Thanks to this research, I’ve waved goodbye to my split ends. To begin with, it didn’t look any different. So, I run my fingers through it and again, it felt the same as before. But, after using this for a while, my hair did feel healthier and I’ve not looked back since.

Before trying the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer for myself, I was totes wary of splashing out the cash... But, I ended up loving it. The only thing left to do is to try it out for yourself and make up your own mind. I guarantee you won't be disappointed.

Gallery The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer 1 of 1 CREDIT: boots How do you think you'll handle the heat? Sack off split ends and say hello to beautiful salon-looking hair. Bag this pink hairdryer now; all that's left is for you to try it for yourself. You can also get it in black/nickel, Vinca blue and rosé, or nickel/copper.