Ekin-Su talks wellness habits, the yellow beanbag and the £16 gleamy highlighter she wore in the villa

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week. We'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, this year's Love Island winner and undisputable icon. The former Turkish soap actress quickly became the nation's favourite (alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti) thanks to her unrelenting commitment to the drama, glorious outfits and her ongoing beef with a 'cursed' yellow beanbag.

Someone give the queen a BAFTA for carrying the whole series on her back.

Ekin-Su chats exclusively to heat about her Oh Polly collection, daily wellness habits and the body glow she couldn't stop wearing in the villa...

On self-care

"Believe it or not, I have not had any days off at the minute, I have been busy every day! Maybe, the only free time I had was when I was shooting in LA and I had the afternoon off and went hiking around the Hollywood sign. But apart from that, I've had no days off."

So, what is the self-care routine of dreams that Ekin is no-doubt dreaming of right now?

"If you told me I had tomorrow off, the first thing I'd do is have a very late lie-in. Probably have a nice bath, eat a nice breakfast and head to the gym. Head to the steam room, and head to the spa. Then get dome dairy milk chocolate down me, and fall asleep to Netflix. Very basic, but I think every woman can relate!"

On Oh Polly

"I'm going to be very genuine with you, I've been wearing Oh Polly ever since I was at university, so for a few years now. It's one of my favourite brands, purely because the dresses are high-quality compared to fast-fashion brands and it fits really well for my particular physique. I'd wear the dresses four or five times and the dresses would still be in immaculate condition.

"I didn't realise this, but during my time in the villa, I wore 30 of their dresses on the show! I didn't actually realise my whole wardrobe was Oh Polly until someone pointed it out. That's why I picked Oh Polly because it's genuinely something I wear and believe in and it's authentic to me."

What's Ekin's favourite piece from her snazzy new collection? If she had to pick?

"My favourite piece has to be the Emel Ring Detail Print Co-ord, it's iconic. It comes with matching trousers too, so if you're on your period or have got hairy legs, you can wear them instead!'

On wellness habits

"Wellness for me is all about mental health. The gym really only helps with my mental health, with the added bonus of a physique.

"I have to go to the gym. If I don't go to the gym, my energy's low, I'm moody and I'm not myself. So even if it's half an hour, I recommend everyone to get on the bike even just for 30 minutes of cardio or weights, whatever suits you and you will feel so much better."

On Love Island beauty

Ekin has just signed a mammoth deal with BPerfect with her own collection is due to launch next month. But the star is no stranger to the Irish beauty brand and credits it for her gleam on Love Island.

"I used the BPerfect x Jac Jossa Body Talk Liquid Lustre Body Glow (£15.95) all the time in the villa, it's so good!"

Did Ekin-Su learn any beauty tips during her time with the Love Island lot?

"It was the other way round!" Ekin-Su laughs, "I was teaching some of the girls how to because they just didn't know how to do contouring and basic eyeshadow. I was like, "Right, here's how you do your inner corner!" But they all looked great and they all had their own individual look."

On (trying) to steal the yellow bean bag

"I didn't steal any beauty products, but I did try to steal the yellow beanbag and the producers said no! They were like, "No Ekin, that's the original one." I did try and steal the pineapple glasses we had water and drinks from, but the producers said they would send me one to my home."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I've been so busy that I don't watch TV!

How do you like your cuppa? An Americano or a soya milk iced latte.

Go-to loungewear brand? Bo+Tee is my fave.

Favourite face mask? Anything anti-ageing. I'm 28 and nearly 30 so I need to get rid of the creases, ASAP!

Go-to takeaway order? A Turkish kebab

Favourite candle? I love Yankee Candle, so anything cookie dough or chocolate flavoured.