I tried Fenty Skin’s Blemish Defeat’r Gel and here are my honest thoughts

Why is it that pesky blemishes always seem to arrive at exactly the wrong time? Whenever there's an important event, party or date night, a spot is guaranteed to spoil a good skin day. I'm always on the lookout for a product that can save the day - enter Fenty Skin's new Blemish Defeat'r BHA Spot Targeting Gel. You might've seen this clever blemish gel all over TikTok recently and given the hype, it's time to put it to the test.

Rihanna's Fenty Skin launched in July 2020 following the success of Fenty Beauty - a brand we all know and love because of its well-known, celebrity-adored favourite products, including Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss for super plump, glossy lips.

Fenty Skin's Blemish BHA Spot Targeting Gel recently caught my attention as one of the newest blemish treatment gels that allow you to continue wearing make-up as the gel treats and transforms a breakout underneath. I'm almost already sold.

What makes this new blemish treatment so special? Compared to traditional spot treatment gels - Fenty Skin's Blemish Defeat'r Gel can be worn throughout the day under skincare. The gel sets and creates a protective seal over a spot and works on reducing the blemish with the included active ingredients.

How to apply and remove

Use the product after cleansing but before any serum or moisturiser, and apply the gel directly on top of any spots. Ensure the product is completely dry, wait a few minutes and continue with your usual make-up and skincare routine.

The removal of the Defeat'r Gel is super simple. Remove your make-up as you usually would with your go-to cleanser, an oil-based cleanser would work best and the gel will melt away.

How does it work?

The lightweight gel sits comfortably on the skin without leaving any texture or residue but acts as a protective shield to instantly cool and soothe. The treatment gets to work on calming and treating the blemish with its blend of active ingredients.

Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r review: my honest thoughts...

For me, this product is a total game-changer. As someone with blemish-prone skin, it can be difficult to combine products for treating spots with wanting to wear a flawless face of make-up. Now, I don't need to worry.

I love that this gel can be worn under both make-up and skincare products as a protective shield but noticeably reduces the appearance of the blemish and takes down any redness during the day.

This clever yet lightweight gel also hides the blemish in the same way as a concealer, so make-up looks smoother and sits well on top of moisturiser and primer.

Wearing the Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r BHA Spot Targeting Gel

What ingredients are included?

• Salicylic acid to exfoliate pores, reduce excess oil and clarify

• Willow bark extract: to condition skin

• Boldo (wild Chilean mint) and rhubarb extracts: to help clarify

• Liquorice and ginger extracts: help reduce dark spots, calm and soothe

Treats and diminishes the appearance of blemish

The product is invisible on the skin

What we loved...

Overall, I believe this product shines a new light on traditional spot treatments. The ability to wear your usual make-up and skincare over the top of this treatment is a unique selling point compared to the typical blemish treatments I've tried.

What could be better?

If I had to be super picky, I wish this must-have blemish treatment gel could dry slightly quicker as it takes a little longer than normal to apply skincare and make-up.

How was the product tested?

Fenty Skin's Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r BHA Spot Targeting Gel was tested over a couple weeks over some active blemishes and under my normal make-up routine. I wore a serum, moisturiser and spf over the top of the product before applying my usual foundation routine and set the make-up with a powder.