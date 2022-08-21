Gemma Collins talks self-care routines, sustainable knickers and her £9 secret for ultra-shiny hair

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about Gemma Collins, the TOWIE star turned telly legend who has more famous catchphrases than we have hot dinners.

Often known as The GC, Gemma is unapologetically sassy, glamorous and a downright diva (in the best way possible).

In fact, she may as well have invented memes, honey! From shrieking "I'M CLAUSTROPHOBIC DARREN" to quitting the I'm A Celeb jungle after just three days, she is an icon that must be protected at all costs.

As well as dominating our screens, Gemma is also working with big fashion and beauty brands including her very own edit with New Look and being the face of Aussie's new DEEEP Moisture haircare range.

Gemma chats exclusively to heat about her fancy self-care routines, budget beauty buys and the best advice she's ever been given…

On shiny hair

Gemma is the new face of Aussie's DEEEP Moisture range, but how did the exciting collab start?

"Well, as you know honey, I don’t like my hair to be frazzled at any time of the day. I used to buy Aussie before they even approached me, that was my go-to treat on payday when I was younger. One, I love the smell, two, I think the kangaroo is so cute and three, it works!

"It’s absolutely incredible and where I dye my hair a lot and stuff, I always need to have a really good conditioner for my hair and it just does the trick every time. I’ve found since I’ve been using it, that my hair doesn’t break even when it’s just been dyed, it’s amazing."

What's Gemma's favourite Aussie product then?

"I love the Moisture Mask(£9.99), Hun, it’s the one. You get in the bath, wack it on your hair, and get the candles on, it’s a real treat. Since using it, my hair isn’t as knotty as it used to be and it’s definitely not as dry. My hair honestly used to feel like hay, but now it’s so shiny!"

On self-care

So, how does The GC spend a rare day off? Spoiler alert: It's fancy.

"I wake up in the morning and I start my day off drinking Masala Chai tea. I love it, so I have copious amounts of it. I water my plants before having a bath. Before getting in, I literally slap the Aussie Moisture Mask (£9.99) on and leave it on for twenty minutes whilst I finish off doing my plants. Then I put in all my favourite bath salts, I love all the Neal’s Yard products, so I put all of that in. Geranium bath oil (£18.99) is my favourite. Then I literally sit in the bath for like two hours, no joke. That’s what my mum says, ‘Are you in the bath again?!’

"I’ve also got this really nice drinks thing with crystals in and I feel that up with water and I just like to chill. I actually had a self-care day yesterday and I fell asleep and Rami woke me up at 9 pm. He was like, ‘Are you okay?” I was like, 'Yeah, I’m fine, I’m just getting my beauty sleep!'

"I just love days when I’ve not got too much to think about and can truly relax and have my self-care time. I just love body creams and lotions and potions. I'm always whacking the cream on so my skin is very soft."

On skincare favourites

"Everyone always compliments me on my skin but to be honest, I only use Crème de la Mer. I use the whole works, from the Lip Balm (£58) to The Concentrate (£178) to the Eye Cream (£185). I literally drench myself in it and by the side of my bed is every Crème de la Mer product you can think of. It’s definitely a miracle broth. I mean, at 40 years old, we’ve got to take care of the skin.

"I do also have Profhilo and Macdermol which are injections which hydrate that deeply hydrate the skin."

On budget beauty buys

Does The GC have any beauty recommendations that aren't (whispers) LA MER?!

"You know what, I’m going to be honest with you. I do have all the expensive stuff but I’ve recently got into Trinny London. I’ve just discovered her skincare, especially the Overnight Sensation Retinol (£69).

"When I’m not being The GC, I don’t wear a scrap of make-up, but I am a sucker for a skincare product. I always make sure I've got a fluffy brow and a few little individual eyelashes on, but I love Trinny’s blushers and lipsticks.

"Also, Collection is amazing. I love the Collection Liquid Eyeliner, it's about £2.99 and I'm telling you now, it lasts like 10 years. It is incredible and it lasts forever."

On podcasts

Gem had her very own podcast (aptly named The Gemma Collins Podcast) and it was audio gold. We absolutely must know - when is it coming back?

"We're coming back in September I'm coming back and I'm so excited! This is gonna be even better because it's gonna be a lot less control this time. Total freedom of speech this time around."

Which podcasts does she enjoy listening to herself?

"You know what, I’ll be honest. I’m so busy all the time darling, I don’t! I love Fearne Cotton’s podcast though, Happy Place. That’s really good.”

On cleansing negative energy

Gemma may not have much time to catch up on podcast episodes, but she's a big fan of YouTube.

"I watch it a lot. I normally look at a lot of self-help stuff, meditations, that sort of thing. I’m really into frequency sounds at the minute. Frequency sounds are literally no joke. If you want to try and get your ex-boyfriend back or you want to heal your solar plexus.

"I obviously meet a lot of people and their energy, because I’m susceptible to energies because I'm really spiritual as I've gotten older. I’ve always been spiritual, but now I’m older, I’m so switched on. My third eye is working all the time. So I’ll put the sounds on or I’ll do a de-stress at the end of the week to clear out any negative energy. It’s really good, if you want to get back with an ex or hear from someone, I really believe in frequency sounds. Try it!"

On daily wellness habits

"I’ve got a pink bedroom in my house, everything is pink, so sometimes I'll sit in there and I'll check on emails. Environment is key. You know, I need to be around my pink fluffy things sometimes. That’s what I do, drink tea, immerse myself in a pink room, listen to frequency sounds I just think try and be positive and speak to yourself kindly every day. It's very important."

On great advice

What's a really good piece of advice that's helped Gemma recently?

"Something that’s resonated with me lately is how people treat you, it’s their problem, not yours. Sometimes it’s easy to think, ‘Why did they do that? Or why did they treat me like that?’ when actually it’s their issue and not yours, honey. I want to bring out a slogan t-shirt with that on!



"Also, my dad always says to me, ‘Just let it go, Gemma!’ Instead, just send everyone love. Even if someone is horrible to you, send them love and pray for their soul, sort of thing. I think years ago I was always quick to shout or say something, but now I just hold my breath, count to ten and walk away."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Do you know what I watch these days? Gardeners' World and CountryFile! I also loved Emily In Paris, I would love a cameo in that show…

How do you like your cuppa? I only drink Harrod’s tea bags, I’m very particular about my tea, sometimes I have sugar and sometimes I don’t depending on my mood. I add Davina Taylor’s Collagen and Peptides (£19.99) and it’s so good and helps me sleep better at night

Go-to loungewear brand? I wear No.1 Bra they do brilliant bras but their knickers are just incredible. I only like to wear a fresh pair of knickers every day because I like that tight elastic feeling. With No. 1 knickers you’ve got that all the time, so I’ve actually been able to be more sustainable.

Favourite face mask? I love the little cheap 59p ones from Boots, Superdrug or Primark. I have bought the expensive ones before and they’ve been absolute cr-p!

Go-to takeaway order? Oh, I do love a curry honey, I'm not gonna lie. Curry or Thai.

Favourite candle? I’d only ever use Diptyque candles, but I’ve just discovered a brand called Lint and Kemp. I love that they’re sustainable so every time you're finished with one of your candles, they'll refill the pot for you.

Gemma Collins is working with Aussie on the launch of its new DEEEP Moisture haircare range which is designed for coarse, thick, curly and dry hair and delivers up to 72 hours of moisture.