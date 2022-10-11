  1. Home
Shop all the best ghd deals right here

Good hair days, here we come 💁‍♀️

ghd Boxing Day deals
by Angelica Daujotas |
Posted

We all love a great deal, especially when it comes to luxury and amazing quality items with a higher price tag. Amazon Prime Day is a great time to bag a bargain if you've been eyeing up some new ghds, and it's definitely a good opportunity to pop them straight in your basket.

ghd is known for being the nation's top choice for all our hair care and styling needs. From bestselling hair straighteners to the revolutionary hot brush, we trust ghd to give us the best professional hair products and hair tech on offer.

Instead of having to spend AGES trawling through all the deals, we’ve pulled together a list of all the best deals on ghds. You can thank us later.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here and it's a great chance to treat yourself to a new hair styler or styling product from ghd.

This exciting sales event is for Amazon Prime members only and is available until the 12th of October.

SHOP: The best Amazon deals on ghd products

ghd deals to shop

1. ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set

ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set
Amazon

View offer

2. ghd Original Styler

ghd Original Styler
Amazon

View offer

3. ghd Glide Hot Brush

ghd Glide Hot Brush
Amazon

View offer

4. ghd Air Hair Dryer - Professional Hairdryer

ghd Air Hair Dryer - Professional Hairdryer
Amazon

View offer

5. ghd Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners

ghd Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners
Amazon

View offer

6. ghd Bodyguard – Heat Protect Spray

ghd Bodyguard – Heat Protect Spray
Amazon

View offer

7. ghd Rehab – Advanced Split End Therapy

ghd Rehab – Advanced Split End Therapy
Amazon

View offer

What does GHD stand for?

ghd actually stands for Good Hair Day, pretty damn clever, right?

How much does delivery cost on ghd?

ghd itself offers FREE UK standard delivery at no cost, with an estimated arrival time of three-five working days.

You can also shop ghd on a multitude of online retailers, like Amazon, Boots and Lookfantastic.

Our top tips for sale shopping

With fewer people heading to the high street and more of us doing our shopping online, it's definitely worth working smarter, rather than harder.

Sign up for newsletters

Brands will often let their subscribers know about early access deals and discount codes, so it's worth signing up for your favourite haunts before the sales start. You can always unsubscribe once you're done!

Stick to your budget

Nobody wants to be in their overdraft come 3 January, so definitely set yourself a budget and try not to go over. Otherwise, it'll be beans on toast for dinner all month...

Make a list

It's so easy to get caught up in the action and end up spending a Kardashian-style fortune, which is why we always suggest making a list. Think of things you need to stock up on (like new underwear or a cute new bag for work) and prioritise those. If you've got any money left in your budget, then you can treat yourself to a few extra bits.

