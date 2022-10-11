Shop all the best ghd deals right here

We all love a great deal, especially when it comes to luxury and amazing quality items with a higher price tag. Amazon Prime Day is a great time to bag a bargain if you've been eyeing up some new ghds, and it's definitely a good opportunity to pop them straight in your basket.

ghd is known for being the nation's top choice for all our hair care and styling needs. From bestselling hair straighteners to the revolutionary hot brush, we trust ghd to give us the best professional hair products and hair tech on offer.

Instead of having to spend AGES trawling through all the deals, we’ve pulled together a list of all the best deals on ghds. You can thank us later.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here and it's a great chance to treat yourself to a new hair styler or styling product from ghd.

This exciting sales event is for Amazon Prime members only and is available until the 12th of October.

SHOP: The best Amazon deals on ghd products

What does GHD stand for?

ghd actually stands for Good Hair Day, pretty damn clever, right?

How much does delivery cost on ghd?

ghd itself offers FREE UK standard delivery at no cost, with an estimated arrival time of three-five working days.

You can also shop ghd on a multitude of online retailers, like Amazon, Boots and Lookfantastic.

Our top tips for sale shopping

With fewer people heading to the high street and more of us doing our shopping online, it's definitely worth working smarter, rather than harder.

Sign up for newsletters

Brands will often let their subscribers know about early access deals and discount codes, so it's worth signing up for your favourite haunts before the sales start. You can always unsubscribe once you're done!

Stick to your budget

Nobody wants to be in their overdraft come 3 January, so definitely set yourself a budget and try not to go over. Otherwise, it'll be beans on toast for dinner all month...

Make a list