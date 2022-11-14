  1. Home
The infamous Glossier Black Friday sale has landed

Boy brow is on sale...run, don't walk.

by Marina Avraam |
As much as we love piling on the foundation, lipstick and fake lashes, we're also suckers for the effortless vibe. We're talking barely-there makeup, and dewy skin that glows - and Glossier is a brand that embodies just that.

With iconic products including Boy Brow (think Hollywood brows in minutes) and the everyday Lash Slick Mascara, Glossier is the spot for creating the perfect influencer-worthy, 'I woke up like this' look - you know, the one Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber flex on the reg.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 will land on Friday 25 November, with deals running throughout November as well as across the weekend. We'll be updating this page with all of the best deals from Glossier, so make sure to keep checking back.

In the meantime, why not shop the current deals available on Glossier to discover a new make-up or skincare fave.

SHOP: The best Glossier Black Friday deals

The best Glossier Black Friday beauty deals

1. Boy Brow + Balm Dotcom + Futuredew

Boy Brow + Balm Dotcom + Futuredew

Discover three of Glossier's best-selling products to achieve a naturally dewy look.

2. Perfecting Skin Tint + Stretch Concealer Duo

Perfecting Skin Tint + Stretch Concealer Duo

Dreaming of a flawless complexion? Create an even yet buildable finish with Glossier's Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer.

3. The Super Pack

The Super Pack

Introduce yourself to Glossier's serum wardrobe to find a new skincare fave.

4. The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Oily Skin

The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Oily Skin

Looking to control oily skin? Revamp your skincare routine with Glossier's three-step-routine.

5. The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Dry Skin

The 3-Step Skincare Routine: Dry Skin

Solve your dry skin drama with Glossier's tailored three-step-routine, ideal for prepping the skin for flawless make-up application.

6. The Makeup Set

The Makeup Set

Perfect your everyday make-up look with Glossier's essentials designed to master a fresh-faced look.

7. The Dewy Look

The Dewy Look

Love a dewy make-up look? Complete your radiant look with Glossier's Futuredew radiant serum combined with the iconic Cloud Paint blush and a glossy lip to amp up the glow.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping.

Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to snag a good deal before Christmas.

How much does Glossier delivery cost?

Glossier's standard delivery cost is £4, but delivery is free on orders over £30. Next day delivery costs £6.

