Indiyah Polack talks styling tricks, daily ginger shots and her £5 secret for ‘glowing skin’

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Indiyah Polack, the Love Island series 8 icon turned presenter and fashion designer. The indisputable 'IT girl' is best known for her signature skunk stripe, hilarious Twitter commentary and being total #relationshipgoals with Love Island co-star and now-boyfriend, Dami Hope.

Soon after leaving the villa, Indiyah was announced as PrettyLittleThing's Marketplace Ambassador, but now, she's designed her very own collection inspired by the iconic style she is known for. We're talking statement summer pieces that will ensure you are the main character at your next event. But more of that in a minute!

Indiyah chats exclusively to heat about the inspiration behind her new collection, budget beauty buys and the wise advice she lives by...

On self-care Sundays

What does the ultimate self-care Sunday look like for the star?

"I haven't had a self-care Sunday in a little while! I would probably say chilling, watching Netflix, doing a full skincare routine. Snacking it out, I like to snack and I like to chill. I like to be by myself, self-care is chilling by myself, shutting out the noise and taking a step back from the real world, I would say."

On skincare favourites

What are the skincare products Indiyah always recommends to friends?

"I've been shouting about this to absolutely everyone. I have been loving the No7 Squalane Capsules. You literally just put it on your face every night and every morning and it just makes you look so glowy and it makes your skin so soft and supple. If I could eat squalene, I would!"

On budget beauty buys

"The 17. setting spray. It's like five pounds and you can get the matte version or the dewy version. I feel like setting sprays are one of those things that don't need to be expensive. People will spend an arm and a leg on a setting spray and low key I will do the same thing. But the No7 one is cheap, cheerful, does the job and you have the option of whether you want a matte finish or dewy finish.

"It really keeps your make-up in place, but the dewy one is really good because it keeps your make-up in place and makes sure it doesn't look powdery. It makes me look sunkissed and glowy, whilst keeping my make-up on."

On her PLT collection

"For me, I wanted to create a collection that was good for everybody, especially coming from doing marketplace where things are a little restricted with sizing and stuff. When it came to making and designing my collection I just wanted it to be really inclusive. I wanted the girl or guy who puts it on to just feel super sexy when they wear it. I went for a lot of pieces you can dress up or dress down. In one of the photos I'm wearing the black cut-out dress, but have paired it with the long trench coat. A lot of the inspiration was that you can have something short and revealing but you got a big jacket to throw on top."

What are Indiyah's favourites from the range? If she had to pick?

"Deffo the denim trench and I also have this really cute denim two-piece, it's a denim corset with matching pants. Then there's another two-piece which is a brown leather short set and that's one of my faves. I mean, the whole collection is my fave."

On styling tricks

"My favourite styling trick is accessorizing. I feel like with any outfit, you can really zhush it up if you have a nice bag, my sets of rings, earrings, necklaces and stuff like that. I always look for out-there accessories. I like to layer my necklaces, I would usually wear my necklaces from my Abbott Lyon collection and just triple it up."

On daily wellness habits

"I can't live without ginger shots, I always start my day with a ginger shot as often as I can. The Moju ones are the best, those are the ones that I live and die for."

Is Indiyah a fan of gratitude journals and meditation?

"Life has actually been so busy and crazy that I haven't really given myself time to journal and meditate but it's not something I'm opposed to, I definitely get into it. I feel like it's quite important to have a safe space for yourself. So if you want to note things down in a diary or something like that. I love to have a checklist, that helps me get through my day-to-day and I make sure I'm ticking things off often."

On wise advice

"What I always tell myself is not to take life and things too seriously. Everything comes to an end at the end of the day and you just kind of forget about it. When I think about crazy things, I always think: "Well, when I'm 75 is anyone going to remember that?" And I think, "Probably not!" Just enjoy your moment.

"And as well, whereas I do so many things I try to enjoy every moment and not focus too much so I miss it. Enjoy the moment you're in, because it's going to end eventually."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I've been into anime and I recently watched Masamune-kun's Revenge.

How do you like your cuppa? I like peppermint tea with agave.

Go-to loungewear brand? PLT, of course!

Favourite face mask? Soap & Glory do these amazing eye patches and they're so good for on-the-go.

Go-to takeaway order? I love Wing Stop and I would usually get the meal for one, so it's eight wings, chicken strips, fries and a drink.