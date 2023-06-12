This is the £7.59 La-Roche Posay SPF dupe that TikTok has been going wild for

When it comes to skincare, La-Roche Posay knows a thing or two. Let's not mention the infamous Cicaplast Baume B5 and we all know * that * SPF50 everyone uses. One product that's been giving LRP a run for its money? Garnier's own face SPF fluid.

It's hard to have avoided the cult-favourite choice of the La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid. Alas, at £19 it's not the most affordable of options on the market - which is why the new Garnier choice has been knocking the socks off of influencers and TikTokers.

Coming in at a mere £7.59, the Garnier Ambre Solaire Protection Fluid SPF50+ is the next best thing (and perhaps just as good as the La-Roche original). With a formulation that basically matches the La Roche Posay fluid, as well as having anti-dark spots and anti-pollution ingredients, it's one to snap up.

Why do fans love it so much? Well, apart from being a complete and utter bargain, it's not too bad a product either. That's right - it actually does do the job that it says. Expect complete protection with SPF50+, for all those bliss days out in the sun.

Some people even say it might be BETTER than La-Roche's choice, with one influencer saying that it "doesn't sting her eyes, unlike the other choice".

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, an award-winning medical and cosmetic doctor and founder of Skndoctor told fans in a TikTok video, "It's absolutely important to wear SPF every day, not only to protect your skin against the free radicals from the sun, but also to keep your hyperpigmentation in check. It's ultra-lightweight and absorbs instantly into my skin. As you can see, there is no white cast whatsoever."

Another Tik-Toker said: "It blends in so easily, it doesn't feel heavy but it still leaves your skin with a nice dewy glow".

So, if you're ready to try the raved-about SPF from Garnier yourself, luck has it that it's still in stock for the mere price of £7.59 on Amazon below. It's also stocked for a little bit more on LookFantastic, ASOS, Boots and more, if that's more your vibe.

Plus, we all know we should be wearing SPF every day, so get to it.