Love Island’s Lana Jenkins swears by this make-up technique loved by Kendall Jenner

If, like us, you're already missing this year's winter Love Island, we've got your back. Thankfully, we can still get our daily dose of Islander gossip thanks to the magic of social media and we're loving that this year's second-place couple, Lana and Ron have easily taken to post-villa life together.

Known for gracing the Love Island villa with her chic outfits, we were not surprised that Lana's go-to make-up routine is anything less than flawless. From her absolute favourite concealer to her ride-or-die nude lip combo, Lana's make-up routine has everything you need to emulate the ultimate bronzy make-up look, including a few beauty products we spotted from inside the villa.

Since leaving though, Lana has taken to her TikTok to share her favourite beauty buys and we're here for it. In her most recent video, she shares her go-to routine for creating glowing glam using a technique loved by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's MUA, Mary Phillips. Known as 'underpainting', this technique creates the illusion of an Insta-filter on your skin. Simply apply your concealer and contour after primer but before foundation to create the ultimate flawless yet naturally sculpted finish. What's not to love?

Lana started her glam make-up routine by applying Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Primer (£37) with the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter (£39) in two separate shades to add an instant glow and sculpt before applying foundation. Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter can be worn alone, under foundation or as a finishing highlighter.

Lana also took to TikTok to share the go-to make-up routine she wore throughout this year's winter Love Island and it's safe to say, we're influenced.

Let's get to it.

She applied her go-to foundation and concealer combo to create super flawless-looking skin, telling her followers that the Two Faced Born This Way Concealer, "Is my favourite one ever."

Adding a touch of cream bronzer to her skin to enhance her post-villa glow, Lana then applied the Nars Bronzing Cream in Laguna (£31) and said, “It's such a lovely colour and I used to wear this with no make-up sometimes as it sits so nice on fresh skin as well as make-up."

Instantly adds to basket.

When it comes to sculpted-looking brows, you can always turn to REFY for a flawless, professional finish and the Brow Pomade was seen being used by the girls throughout the latest series.

On to the eyes, Lana went on to say, "I love a bronzer on the eye, I think it looks so bronzy, glowy, glam." and we can't help but agree.

She finished off her look with a sweep of benefit's Caramel Hoola Bronzer £30 on the eyes and applied a few swipes of MAC's Stack Mascara (£26), a firm favourite for girls whilst in the villa.

Let's be honest, who doesn't love a nude lip? A staple nude lip never fails and we're ob-sessed with Lana's lip trick to get her lips looking super plump and feeling smooth.

Applying your fave lip balm with a nude lip liner is the best way to naturally enhance your lips yet keeping them super hydrated.

We're already sold.