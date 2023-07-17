Lucinda Strafford reveals her £13.50 hack for ridiculously flawless skin

Love Island star turned influencer Lucinda Strafford always looks immaculate. From her swishy, I've-just-had-a-blowdry barnet to her flawless base (she loves the Dior Skin Glow Foundation (£48), btw) we essentially spent the entirety of season seven wondering just how she did it.

Case in point:

Now, the 23-year-old has generously shared her beauty expertise over on TikTok and it's a treasure trove of hardworking products. One that caught our eye was Lucinda's top trick for flawless skin (and it's a good 'un!)

Please enter: theHNB Cosmetics Soft Focus Loose Powder(£13.50) and it has the entirety of social media in a tizzy. It's so good, it's been rated 4.8 stars on the Boots website.

Lucinda revealed all during a 'GRWM during a random Wednesday'and, in particular, had a glowing review of the loose powder created by beauty influencer and the founder of HNB Cosmetics, Holly Boon.

Lucinda started by updating her fans about a recent trip to Barcelona whilst applying her make-up, but paused as she was baking her under-eye powder and shared, "Sorry, but this HNB Loose powder blurs my face so good."

The lightweight powder sets make-up all day and doesn't give that dreaded flashback with photography.

One customer labelled it 'the best powder they had ever used' and said, "Amazing product for oily skin, it blurs all your imperfections - is the best powder so far that I've used."

Another added, "Love this product. Leaves a flawless finish. No flashback."