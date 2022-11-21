Chloe Burrows has found the ‘best f–king lipgloss in the world’ and it’s just £6

Love Island star Chloe Burrows is ruddy hilarious, relatable and perhaps the best beauty recommender in the whole of Celebsville. Don't believe us? As soon as she left the villa, she shared her £8 secret from gleamy skin which she stole from Mary Bedford. She then revealed the £10 wonder treatment responsible for keeping her blonde hair and extensions looking healthy...

...and now, she's spilled the entire tea of her beauty routine during a video titled 'Get ready with me to take pics x new make up tutorial!' Not all heroes wear capes.

During the end of her make-up routine, Chloe shared how she had found 'the best f * * king lip gloss in the whole world' and we were all ears.

Enter the Maybelline Lifter Gloss which has already gone viral on TikTok for being a dupe for Fenty's cult Gloss Bomb. The best part? It's only SIX BRITISH POUNDS. A beauty recommendation for The People.

Talking of the gloss, Chloe shared: "It's honestly the best f * * king lip gloss in the world, there's no better one. I think I like it because of the texture, it's more watery than it is particularly gloopy and it smells amazing."

Here at heat, we have to agree. In fact, we loved it so much, we wrote a whole review dedicated to the Maybelline Lifter Gloss and its brilliance, which you can read here.

If you need any more convincing, it's also gleamy supermodel, Gigi Hadid's everyday lip gloss and that's all you need to know.

The budget lip gloss is loved for its hyaluronic acid enriched formula which keeps lips hydrated and plumped. The colour payoff is perfect and isn't one bit gloopy or sticky. It has all the benefits of a really nourishing lip oil but with the perfect gleamy finish.

One customer wrote, "Love the colour of this, so creamy and no tingling feel which I like."

Another added, "Absolutely love this product, highly recommend! My favourite lipgloss, amazing for the price."

Chloe also shared in the video how she lined her lips with Morphe Lip Liner in shade 'Sweet Tea' (£6) and commented how she bought it after watching Siânnise Fudge's Instagram tutorial (same) and how it was a favourite in the Love Island villa.