MAFS Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde shares her £12 hack for long-lasting make-up during filming

Regardless of your opinion of Married At First Sight Australia's Alyssa Barmonde, we can all agree that she looked like a glowy angel in every single episode.

We need to know her secrets. A dedicated glam squad? A £500 highlight palette? An exclusive diet of green juice and fancy facials?

Turns out, the MAFS Australia Series 10 contestants did their OWN hair and make-up for the show and they would have to get ready for the dinner parties at basically the crack of dawn.

Alyssa exclusively told heat, "That is kind of a little secret, we do all of our own hair and make-up and get ready at 10 o'clock in the morning for dinner parties that went on until 3 am. So, if we are looking good at 3 am… Melinda [ Willis ] literally has a glass porcelain perfect face."

Agreed. So which products did Alyssa swear by for filming? Turns out, she relied on some absolute cult classics.

"The Nars Orgasm Blush (£25), the Rare Beauty liquid blush (£22) - I'm obsessed with that. The Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in the shade Pillow Talk. Oh and false lashes, always."

How did Alyssa manage to get her make-up to last (checks notes) SEVENTEEN HOURS?

"I use the Urban Decay All-Nighter Spray, it's so good."

Luckily, you can snap up the Urban Decay All-Nighter spray at just £12 for the mini version. Alyssa isn't the only person to love the best-selling setting spray and it was the very product the Winter Love Island lot swore by for an unfaltering glam make-up base in the South African sun. We have been #influenced.

This comes as Alyssa has been announced as the ambassador for Even – a new dating app for single parents. The app (which is a sister company to Match) has reported that a staggering 57% of single parents have been ghosted because they have children.