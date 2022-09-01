  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

This £5.99 powder is going viral for giving you a ‘real-life filter’

Love Island's Demi Jones is also a fan

Maybelline
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Bangin' budget beauty recommendations are truly our love language, along with snuggly jumpers, MAFS UK and drinking pumpkin-spice lattes just because it's September.

The latest cheap-as-chips beauty product to get heat HQ in a tizzy is the Maybelline Fit Me Powder (£5.99) and we can confirm it is a work of art.

Hailed as a 'real-life filter', TikTok is awash with beauty fans sharing their love for the budget finishing powder and how it blends seamlessly into the skin.

TikToker @_neekamakeup shared a video of her applying the Maybelline Fit Me Powder whilst telling fans 'watch this powder make my pores disappear 👀'.

Meanwhile, @kyleefleekmakeu called the powder 'legendary' and said in a chatty video, 'Can we not forget about this powder please, it's a game-changer.'

He advised fans to use a powder puff and to tap off any excess before gently pressing it into the skin. He concluded, 'It blurs, it brightens and it doesn't cling to dry patches!'

Honestly, Maybelline, take our money at this point.

SHOP: Maybelline Fit Me Powder

View offer

Love Island's Demi Jones also loves the budget-setting powder for ensuring long-lasting make-up. She previously told heat, "I started baking last year and it's changed my life. I love the Maybelline Fit Me Setting Powder, it's literally like five or six pounds and it's just amazing. It sets my make-up in place all day."

The Maybelline Fit Me Powder is lightweight enough to not go cakey but still works hard to control excess shine. Oh, and it sets your make-up all day ALL DAY.

It comes with its own applicator sponge (which heat's shopping editor Aimee Jakes fully enjoys!) or you can buff it into the skin with a powder puff à la TikTok.

All in all, it's a high-performance powder which we honestly prefer to it's pricey counterparts. Don't sleep on it, hun.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Break My Soul by Beyoncé