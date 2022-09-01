This £5.99 powder is going viral for giving you a ‘real-life filter’

Bangin' budget beauty recommendations are truly our love language, along with snuggly jumpers, MAFS UK and drinking pumpkin-spice lattes just because it's September.

The latest cheap-as-chips beauty product to get heat HQ in a tizzy is the Maybelline Fit Me Powder (£5.99) and we can confirm it is a work of art.

Hailed as a 'real-life filter', TikTok is awash with beauty fans sharing their love for the budget finishing powder and how it blends seamlessly into the skin.

TikToker @ _ neekamakeup shared a video of her applying the Maybelline Fit Me Powder whilst telling fans 'watch this powder make my pores disappear 👀'.

Meanwhile, @kyleefleekmakeu called the powder 'legendary' and said in a chatty video, 'Can we not forget about this powder please, it's a game-changer.'

He advised fans to use a powder puff and to tap off any excess before gently pressing it into the skin. He concluded, 'It blurs, it brightens and it doesn't cling to dry patches!'

Honestly, Maybelline, take our money at this point.

Love Island's Demi Jones also loves the budget-setting powder for ensuring long-lasting make-up. She previously told heat, "I started baking last year and it's changed my life. I love the Maybelline Fit Me Setting Powder, it's literally like five or six pounds and it's just amazing. It sets my make-up in place all day."

The Maybelline Fit Me Powder is lightweight enough to not go cakey but still works hard to control excess shine. Oh, and it sets your make-up all day ALL DAY.

It comes with its own applicator sponge (which heat's shopping editor Aimee Jakes fully enjoys!) or you can buff it into the skin with a powder puff à la TikTok.