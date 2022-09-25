Megan Barton-Hanson talks life-changing books, positive affirmations and her £11 secret for smooth skin

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about Megan Barton-Hanson, the Love Island season four legend, who was known for red lipstick, her unapologetic honesty and being a total badass. She now uses her platform to stand up for sex worker rights and against slut-shaming, whilst urging women to prioritise female pleasure. Say it louder for those at the back 👏🏻

As well as speaking up for the cause at prestigious universities, Megs also has her own sex and relationships column for VICE and brilliant podcast You Come First.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to modelling in lingerie (she is one of the highest-paid celebs on OnlyFans after all), but she's proud as punch that she's launched her very own raunchy underwear edit with Wolf & Whistle and it's as divine as you'd hope.

To celebrate her new collection, Megan chats exclusively to heat about her self-care routine, beauty favourites and the life-changing book that everyone should read at least once...

On her Wolf & Whistle collection

“It's always been a dream of mine to have my own collection. I've always modelled from a young age in underwear and lingerie and I've worked with amazing big brands, but it's always been a dream just to have my own little edit to really show my personality. I love being girly. There are lots of pastel colours and mint green in there which are gorgeous. There are some really floral, pretty things and then more classic, black and sexy. I think it really is a true reflection of things I would wear.”

Which is Meg's favourite set if she had to pick?

"I love the black set, it's got a gold detail which almost looks like a belly piercing in the underwear, which I've never seen before and looks so cute."

On self-care

What does Megan's top-tier self-care routine look like? Spoiler alert: she's got the best of both worlds.

“I never thought I'd be this person, but I love to start my day with a bit of exercise, just something really chilled. Exercise really does just get my mind right and I love to do it first thing in the morning. I'm not one of those people that would go to the gym or work out anything past one o'clock, by then I'm done for the day! I love to either get on an exercise bike or do a bit of cardio. If I want to take it slow, I'll just do some weights and that really starts my day nicely.

"I love meditation, I've got all the different apps. I try and meditate for around ten minutes, but I find it really hard to do alone. Unless I'm with an instructor at a yoga class, it can be difficult to get in that headspace and can be quite a struggle to just switch off, especially if you've got 101 things to do and you're your own boss.

"But yes, exercise, meditation and then, I love looking after my skin. Just face masks, a long bath, and then just doing hair and make-up and then going out with the girls. That's the ideal day for me. A bit of self-love, a bit of pampering and then getting all glammed up!"

Oh, hun, you just described our dream Saturday.

On journaling

“I've recently got into journaling. I got this journal this year, it's called The Six-Minute Diary (£22.99) and it literally takes three minutes in the morning, three minutes at night, and you just like write down what you want to complete that day and what you want to complete the next day. Then at the end of the day, you can feel proud of everything you've crossed off and achieved. It really helps me notice the little wins and little moments of happiness.

"I think that really helps with going into meditation because everything's listed down, you've ticked all the boxes and then you can really switch your mind off and focus on you and how your body feels."

On skincare must-haves

“For ages, I'd never really had a big skincare routine and it's only been like the last few years that I've gotten into it. I think as you get a bit older, you can notice your skin change and you have to like put more care and love into it.

"I swear by Sunday Riley's Good Genes (£85), it's so good, especially for congested skin. It really makes my skin so clear and glowy, and amazing for putting make-up on the next day."

On budget beauty buys

“I use The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser (£10.99), it's really, really cheap but it's so good. It's such a bargain and it's really helped my skin. I used to have like under-the-skin spots and this just makes your skin look so smooth."

On Love Island beauty

We were obsessed with her beauty looks on Love Island, especially her iconic bold lip, but Megan laughs and says it was because she was 'rubbish at make-up.' Oh, behave!

“Typically, I'm not super girly. I can't do a really intricate eye and I was always a bit conscious of contouring, especially when you're in the sun and on holiday and you worry it'll look grey. You know when you see that on TV because filming cameras are different to what you see in the mirror.

"I kept my whole make-up for Love Island so simple but wore a red lip [ Meg wore Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Dual Ended Lipstick in shade Red Passion] , to make it look more glamorous, even with no make-up skills whatsoever."

On go-to foundations

“I only ever use NARS foundations, they are the best. If I'm just running around, going to the gym, not really doing much, I'll just put on the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser (£33), which is really easy to apply. If not, I love the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation (£37.50), which is so light and glowy.”

On life-changing books

“It has to be my friend Florence Given, her first-ever book, Women Don't Owe You Pretty (£6.99). I've read it like four times. Every girl needs to read it. When you're at school and in year nine, that book should be given to you. It's a bible about life. Not giving a shit about what other people say about you, not conforming to society, not worrying about bitchy friends at school. She's got advice, literally, from breakups to friendships, every girl needs to read it, she's amazing.”

On wellness habits

“Over the years, I've had so many therapists and one of the big things is that I speak negatively to myself and sometimes it's been so ingrained for so long that I don't even realise I'm doing it. Every therapist I've had always says, 'You wouldn't speak to a close friend like this, you wouldn’t speak to anybody like this. So why on earth speak to yourself like this?' Now, every day I just try and tell myself positive things and really pull myself up if I catch myself speaking negatively to myself.

"Other than that it’s really quite simple. I exercise daily and treat myself with love like I would a friend, or a young child. Trying to eat healthily, a bit of exercise and just really caring for yourself and loving yourself. That's what I try and do on a daily basis. Obviously, I have days off when I'm a complete slob, don’t get out of my pyjamas and binge The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but for the most part I try and like look after myself.”

On social media

"The first two years that I came out [ of Love Island ] and stepped foot into this industry, it was really overwhelming. You worry about how long it will last, there being a new Love Island, 15 minutes of fame, that old cliche. I was focusing on what other people were doing and anything I was doing was never enough. I felt like I needed to be on Instagram every day, even if I wasn't doing anything, but just to make it look like I was doing something exciting.

"Now I feel like I've got such a good balance. Unless I'm happy in myself and I'm taking care of myself and getting every other aspect of my life organised and in order, I can't come on there and be this person I’m pretending to be. It's definitely more authentic for me now to take time off. I probably don't post half as much as 90% of influencers, but I know when I post, it's genuine. It's coming from the heart. It's not like putting on some kind of facade.

"I definitely think as I've gotten older and been in this industry for four years now, I don't feel that pressure to be like constantly active on Instagram. I think my biggest platform is OnlyFans. That's where people can see more of my personality. I have more direct contact with my fans and people that follow me and I'll reply to their DMs but Instagram, less so, I’d say now.”

On great advice

“I've started this thing called NLP [ Neuro-linguistic programming ] , which is sort of like life-coaching. I've had this lady and she's absolutely amazing. I've had about five sessions with her and one of the things that we kept coming back to is me giving my power away to other people's opinions.

"With my career, it's more extreme than the normal person who just like has their close friend circle or their co-workers commenting on them. I've got people in the Daily Mail that will comment. I've got people on Instagram that will comment. Constantly people will give me their unsolicited opinions on my appearance, on my job, on my life choices. And she's like, 'You keep giving your power away to people who you know nothing about', which is so true. I think that's a good piece of life advice, to not give your power away to people who you don't even know and their opinions mean nothing to your life. You just got to do what makes you happy.”

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Married at first sight. I'm obsessed. If I'm still single at 30, I might contemplate it [ going on the show ] .

How do you like your cuppa/hot drink? Oat milk in coffee and one sweetener.

Go-to loungewear brand? Do you know what I love for slob days? Primark pyjamas. They're the best, they're so comfy.

Go-to takeaway order? I do love a pizza, it's probably like the most unhealthy takeaway you could get. I scroll past all the sushi and healthy stuff, just give me a pizza with a stuffed crust!

Favourite face mask? I love to sheet masks because I'm lazy. I remember I watched Hailey Bieber on YouTube and she said, 'Unless you're going to bed like a glazed doughnut on your face, then you're doing it wrong!' So, I love a sheet mask for that.