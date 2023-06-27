Mermaid hair will be the ‘it’ look of the summer

Mermaidcore hair is this summers go-to hair style and those iconic waves have been having a moment for a while now. Otherwise known as TikTok's take on the tousled beach wave, mermaid waves have been seen on Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Maya Jama and have even become a signature style for everyone's fave influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

They're the perfect choice for heading to the beach, festivals or even brunching with your squad. And if done properly, your waves will last a few days with just a few touch-ups. Perfect for us lazy girls and those pre-hair-washing days.

What are mermaid waves?

Mermaid waves are the 2023 version of the iconic noughties hair crimpers. Yep, remember begging your mum or sister to crimp your hair for school discos and ending up with more volume than we ever thought possible? Mermaid waves are much more put together and have become a huge trend that is all over our Instagram feed and TikTok FYPs.

It doesn't just offer up nostalgia either, mermaid waves are looser, beachy waves that can be used on loads of hair types, and different hair lengths and can be altered to your preference - whether you like a tighter more polished curl or a softer take.

Tips for achieving mermaid waves

• Apply hairspray and heat protection before your start using your waver to make your waves last longer.

• Be careful not to brush out your mermaid waves as they will quickly become frizzy. Using a comb after you've finished styling will help make the curl look softer and less tight.

• To style, take small sections of the hair at a time, clamp the tool near the root (you can decide how high up you want the curl to start).

• Jumbo wavers are great for styling longer hair and extensions but won't work as well on shorter medium-length hair.

• If you fancy a more undone look, curl your hair and sleep in it overnight.

• Start with your natural hair. Even better if it has been washed and dried.

• Finish with a texturising hair spray.

SHOP: The best mermaid hair wavers

1. Toni & Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver Price: £ 26.09 View offer Description Toni & Guy's deep barrel waver is small enough to be used on shorter sections of hair, with 32 mm ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Great for shorter hair

Doesn't need long on your hair to get deep waves Cons High heat so use a heat protection spray Slide 1 of 1 Price: £ 26.09 View offer

2. Mermade Hair Cutie Pro Waver View offer Description Suitable for all hair types, the Mermade Hair The Cutie 22mm Lilac Waver is the ultimate tool for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Heat protection glove included

Multiple heat settings Cons If you have long hair, you might want to buy the jumbo version of the waver Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Beauty Works Waver View offer Description The geniuses over at Beauty Works have two wavers that will create gorgeous mermaid waves - the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Creates soft waves that last all day

Creates the wave in just 60 seconds, so doesn't cause as much damage Cons Bulky to travel with Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver View offer Description Remington's PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver gives you the freedom to create four on-trend wave ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 4-in-1 barrels help adjust your desired wave

Quick to heat up Cons May cause un-natural kinks on straight hair Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle and Mermaid Waver Bundle View offer Description Mark Hill's Pick N Mix range lets you swap different tools to master a whole load of different ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Great value

Interchangeable heads Cons Some reviews say it leaves their hair frizzy Slide 1 of 1 View offer