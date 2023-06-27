  1. Home
Mermaid hair will be the ‘it’ look of the summer

Here's how to achieve the look a home

by Hannah Mellin |
Mermaidcore hair is this summers go-to hair style and those iconic waves have been having a moment for a while now. Otherwise known as TikTok's take on the tousled beach wave, mermaid waves have been seen on Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Maya Jama and have even become a signature style for everyone's fave influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

They're the perfect choice for heading to the beach, festivals or even brunching with your squad. And if done properly, your waves will last a few days with just a few touch-ups. Perfect for us lazy girls and those pre-hair-washing days.

What are mermaid waves?

Mermaid waves are the 2023 version of the iconic noughties hair crimpers. Yep, remember begging your mum or sister to crimp your hair for school discos and ending up with more volume than we ever thought possible? Mermaid waves are much more put together and have become a huge trend that is all over our Instagram feed and TikTok FYPs.

It doesn't just offer up nostalgia either, mermaid waves are looser, beachy waves that can be used on loads of hair types, and different hair lengths and can be altered to your preference - whether you like a tighter more polished curl or a softer take.

Tips for achieving mermaid waves

• Apply hairspray and heat protection before your start using your waver to make your waves last longer.

• Be careful not to brush out your mermaid waves as they will quickly become frizzy. Using a comb after you've finished styling will help make the curl look softer and less tight.

• To style, take small sections of the hair at a time, clamp the tool near the root (you can decide how high up you want the curl to start).

• Jumbo wavers are great for styling longer hair and extensions but won't work as well on shorter medium-length hair.

• If you fancy a more undone look, curl your hair and sleep in it overnight.

• Start with your natural hair. Even better if it has been washed and dried.

• Finish with a texturising hair spray.

SHOP: The best mermaid hair wavers

1. Toni &amp; Guy Deep Barrel Hair Waver

Description

Toni & Guy's deep barrel waver is small enough to be used on shorter sections of hair, with 32 mm

Pros

  • Great for shorter hair
  • Doesn't need long on your hair to get deep waves

Cons

  • High heat so use a heat protection spray
2. Mermade Hair Cutie Pro Waver

Mermade Hair Cutie Pro Waver

Description

Suitable for all hair types, the Mermade Hair The Cutie 22mm Lilac Waver is the ultimate tool for

Pros

  • Heat protection glove included
  • Multiple heat settings

Cons

  • If you have long hair, you might want to buy the jumbo version of the waver
3. Beauty Works Waver

Description

The geniuses over at Beauty Works have two wavers that will create gorgeous mermaid waves - the

Pros

  • Creates soft waves that last all day
  • Creates the wave in just 60 seconds, so doesn't cause as much damage

Cons

  • Bulky to travel with
4. Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver

Description

Remington's PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Waver gives you the freedom to create four on-trend wave

Pros

  • 4-in-1 barrels help adjust your desired wave
  • Quick to heat up

Cons

  • May cause un-natural kinks on straight hair
5. Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle and Mermaid Waver Bundle

Description

Mark Hill's Pick N Mix range lets you swap different tools to master a whole load of different

Pros

  • Great value
  • Interchangeable heads

Cons

  • Some reviews say it leaves their hair frizzy
6. Revlon Wave Master Jumbo Waver

Description

The Revlon Jumbo Wave Master promises bouncy, mermaid waves with its extra large barrels, finished

Pros

  • Easy to hold
  • Great price

Cons

  • None!
