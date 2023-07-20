  1. Home
Love Island’s Molly Marsh reveals go-to £15 beauty buy for ‘naturally contouring your face’

Samie Elishi is also a huge fan

Molly Marsh Contour
by Georgia Scott |
Posted

When it comes to perfect skin, you can rely on this year's Love Islanders to know a thing or two about looking camera-ready. Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have had us glued to our screens as the couple rekindled their relationship during Casa Amor and we loved to see it.

Let's be honest who doesn't love a pamper night in? This year's Molly and Zach are giving us all the couple goals during their time on Love Island and it's making us want to forget about nights out and have a cosy pamper night in.

The pair recently took to that famous beach hut to share their villa pamper routine and it's safe to say we picked up a couple of beauty tips. This year's beauty partners, Boots have supplied the villa with the best of the best in beauty including some essential pamper accessories.

Molly and Zach used some iconic beauty products to get themselves feeling their best and it's making us want to get shopping. From beauty tools to heatless curls, we spotted all the products you need to recreate their cute pamper routine and get yourself looking feeling villa ready.

It's not just Molly and Zach who swear by these essential beauty accessories for a sculpted face. Winter Love Island's Samie Elishi was also spotted reaching for the Rose Quartz Gua Sha (£15) in the villa to get her skin looking glowing and firm.

Tempted to shop? Keep scrolling to shop Molly Marsh's beauty buys to look firepit ready:

SHOP: Molly Marsh's beauty buys

1. Boots Botanics Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Boots Botanics Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Boots

View offer

Description

This must-have tool is the best for sculpting, firming and massaging the skin. Recreate a dreamy,

Boots Botanics Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. Boots Botanics Ice Rollers

Boots Botanics Ice Rollers
Boots

View offer

Description

Calm, soothe and sculpt your skin with the Botanics Ice Rollers from Boots. Whenever you're in

Boots Botanics Ice Rollers
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Boots Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon

Boots Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon
Boots

View offer

Description

Forget reaching for the curling wand. Heatless curls have been seen all over TikTok in recent

Boots Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
