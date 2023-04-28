A £7 foundation has gone viral after TikTokers called it ‘a dupe for NARS Radiant Longwear’

Part of being a #beautyobsessive is coveting and appreciating the iconic products that everyone knows and loves. The other part? Being too skint to afford them because you blew all of your money on the latest dupes. It's a balancing act.

We all know how show-stopping NARS' Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is, but can we afford to shell out £37 every time we need to top up? Unless it's for a special occasion (like your wedding, a la Jamie Genevieve), we're keeping our good foundations firmly under lock and key.

That's where the humble dupe comes in. Giving us almost the same pay-off as our favourite spenny brands but for a fraction of the cost, you don't feel bad for using them every day and replenishing them as often as needed.

One NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation dupe that's recently hit the headlines? Makeup Revolution's IRL Foundation (£9.99).

The product started doing the rounds on TikTok after Amelia Olivia posted about her love for it, and despite it being an #ad, the evidence is clear - this foundation means business.

It didn't take long for other beauty lovers to jump on the hype (ahem, unpaid) and we're already obsessed with the coverage, how easy it looks to blend and the range of shades available.

It'll most likely suit normal to oily skin types best as it's a demi-matte formula, but if you prep your skin properly, it'll be a good bet for dry and combination skin types, too.

A medium to full buildable foundation with a breathable matte formula, it's available in 30 shades. Enriched with niacinamide (so again, great for oily-skinned gals) it should give you 16 hours of wear time, without a chance of smudging or creasing.

The Makeup Revolution IRL Foundation is currently on sale for £7 which is a steal if you ask us.

Now! More News!

Despite being quite new to the market, reviews are looking good so far.

One shopper wrote, "Bought these after seeing the posts on Revolution's Facebook and TikTok and I haven't been disappointed. It looks good and feels much better than the previous foundation that I have used from them in the past."

Another said, "I have used NARS, Armani, Two Faced and other big brands and they just wouldn’t sit on my skin properly. This is amazing. And a little bit goes a long long way."

While another added, "Think I've found my new forever foundation! Decided to wear this on today and so far well impressed! It covered all my redness and dark circles instantly! Filter look it does, I've got shade f10 and its perfect, highly recommend 👌 Thank you Revolution x"